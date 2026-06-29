Rwanda: Ex-Far Soldier Retells His Story of Becoming Inkotanyi

Before the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, during it, and even in its aftermath, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Augustin Kuradupagase, a former member of the ex-FAR (Forces Armées Rwandaises), believed that the Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA-Inkotanyi) and Tutsi were the enemy.

But a combination of factors including advice from his family, a change in his own convictions, and military defeat led him to lay down his arms and join the very force he once fought against.

ALSO READ: Former FDLR combatant recounts path from trauma to hope

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Today, Kuradupagase serves on Rwanda National Police (RNP)'s Senior Management Council. He describes his journey from ex-FAR soldier to Inkotanyi as a reflection of Rwanda's path toward unity and reconciliation.

Born in 1968 in the former Karago Commune, Kuradupagase was trained by French military instructors before joining the ex-FAR.

"Because I came from an area that was the home of former President Juvénal Habyarimana, I was selected to join the École Supérieure Militaire (ESM) in 1991. The programme normally lasted four years, but because the liberation war had already begun, we completed only one year of training," he recalled.

After completing his military training, Kuradupagase was deployed to the former Mutara region (Eastern Province) with the third Battalion in the former Muvumba Commune.

"The battalion operated in different locations across the region, and we fought for a long time. I was promoted to the rank of Second Lieutenant in January 1994," he narrates.

When the Genocide began on April 7, Kuradupagase's battalion was in Gabiro, but he was specifically stationed in Kabarore with one of its companies.

ALSO READ: Over 200 ex-FDLR combatants reintegrated back in society

According to him, the RPA-Inkotanyi cut off all supply routes, leaving four Ex-FAR battalions stranded.

"Eventually, the four battalions managed to return to Kigali, but the Muvumba Battalion remained on the frontline in Nyakayaga, Kiziguro and Mukarange during heavy rains. I was wounded in Musha and taken to Kanombe Military Hospital," he recounts.

"I later returned to the battlefield. Our battalion was then based in Nyamirambo, while the Inkotanyi had captured the strategic area of Rebero. I realised we were losing the war. We relied heavily on grenades, but eventually we ran out of them. Kigali had been surrounded by the Inkotanyi, and our heavy artillery had been neutralised. Soldiers began fleeing to Zaire," he adds.

On July 3, 1994, General Gratien Kabiligi, ex-FAR's chief of military operations, convened a meeting at Camp Kigali and told soldiers to flee to Zaire together with the civilian population.

"I travelled along the Nyabarongo route and on July 17 crossed into Zaire," he says.

While in exile, he said, Ex-FAR soldiers formed an intelligence and army unit known as CRAP (Commandos de Recherche et d'Actions en Profondeur), led by then Captain Evariste Murenzi, with the objective of reorganising and launching attacks against Rwanda.

At that time, according to Kuradupagase, Congolese President Mobutu Sese Seko maintained close ties with Ex-FAR soldiers and the Burundian ruling party, CNDD-FDD.

"Six of us were sent to Burundi to provide military training to train Burundian forces. We travelled across Lake Kivu to Bukavu, then to Uvira before crossing the Ruzizi River."

ALSO READ: How French military trained, fought alongside Ex-FAR in war against RPA

After training Burundian soldiers, he later returned to Zaire. He travelled to the Masisi area where senior Ex-FAR commanders held meetings to prepare new attacks on Rwanda.

"I later re-entered Rwanda through Mount Karisimbi. In May, I reached the Byangabo area and climbed Mount Mugogo. The following day, the Inkotanyi attacked us, forcing us to retreat to my home area."

There, he reunited with his family, who had already returned to Rwanda. They told him that he should return and join others in rebuilding the country.

"I told them I intended to continue to Kigali to fight and capture the city," he says.

However, while attempting to advance, his group was defeated near the Nyabarongo River.

"That is when I remembered my parents' advice. Most of my fellow soldiers had been killed. I told those who remained that they should join the Inkotanyi if they had not participated in the Genocide against the Tutsi."

Surrendering

In May 1997, he surrendered in the former Giciye Commune (in current Nyabihu District).

"Later, I joined operations against the Abacengezi insurgents in Giciye, serving in the 99th Battalion. That is when I became an Inkotanyi."

ALSO READ: Deputy police chief Ujeneza recounts journey from ex-FAR to current armed forces

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Conflict Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He later served in the 59th Battalion.

"We worked together for more than a year. He taught me about the RPF, its principles, the RPA and its values."

On January 8 1998, Kuradupagase was assigned to the force then known as the Gendarmerie, which later became part of the Rwanda National Police.

In November 1999, he enrolled at the École de la Gendarmerie Nationale, where he specialised in criminal investigations and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant.

"When the Rwanda National Police was established, I became one of its officers. From 2000 to 2008, I served in administration and command roles. In 2008, I returned to the Police College in Musanze for three years of professional police studies. In 2011, I joined Police Headquarters in Kigali, where I worked at the Joint Operations Centre. Today, I serve on the Police Senior Management Council."

Kuradupagase has two children.

His son serves as a Second Lieutenant in the Rwanda Defence Force.

"My son studied at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, the same academy attended by the son of the President of the Republic. My daughter studied pharmacy in Italy. I commend our country's leadership for promoting national unity and eliminating discrimination," he said.