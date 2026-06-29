Rwanda: Mbonigaba, Kanamugire Win Beach Volleyball Tour in Rwamagana

Vincent Mbonigaba and Prince Kanamugire teamed up to win the men's title at the second round of the National Beach Volleyball Tour, which concluded in at Falcon Golf & Country Club in Rwamagana on Sunday.

In the women's competition, Huguette Uwase and Hyacinthe Ingabire were crowned champions after an impressive two-day campaign.

The tournament is part of the annual calendar of both the Rwanda Volleyball Federation (FRVB) and the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), giving players the opportunity to earn valuable international ranking points toward the global beach volleyball rankings.

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The second round produced a new set of champions, with none of the winners from the opening leg advancing beyond the quarter-finals.

In the men's final, Mbonigaba and Kanamugire edged Venuste Gatsinzi and Gloire Niyonkuru 2-1 to lift the title.

The bronze medal went to Mandela Nzirimo and Levis Niyikiza, who defeated Salomon Matsiko and Gasore Niyonzima in straight sets, 21-14, 21-12.

In the women's final, Uwase and Ingabire battled past the Police VC pair of Alice Kayirebwa and Divine Ihoraho 2-1 (21-19, 17-21, 15-7) to claim the championship.

Meanwhile, Aliane Nirere and Penelope Musabyimana secured third place with a dominant straight-sets victory over Leonce Mugisha and Patience Masengesho, winning 21-5, 21-6.