Tanzania: From Vision 2025 to 2050 - Youth At Centre of Transformation

Dar es Salaam — AS Tanzania closes one development chapter and opens another, the country's most remarkable success story lies not in infrastructure or economic statistics, but in the empowerment, skills development and economic participation of millions of young people.

On Wednesday, Tanzania embarks on a new journey with the implementation of the National Development Vision 2050. Yet, as the nation turns the page, it carries forward lessons, achievements and aspirations built over a quarter-century under Vision 2025.

The story of Tanzania's youth over the past 15 years is one of challenge, adaptation, innovation and expanding opportunity, a narrative that has evolved from widespread concerns over unemployment and skills shortages to deliberate investments in vocational training, entrepreneurship, digital innovation and large-scale economic empowerment.

Implemented through three successive Five-Year Development Plans (FYDP I: 2011/12-2015/16, FYDP II: 2016/17-2020/21 and FYDP III: 2021/22-2025/26), Vision 2025 has fundamentally reshaped how Tanzania prepares its youth for productive participation in the economy.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

As Vision 2025 concludes, the sixth phase government has placed youth at the centre of national transformation. Rather than starting afresh, it has built on previous gains while introducing new institutions and financing mechanisms. In 2026, the government established the President's Office - Youth Development, recognising youth as strategic actors in development.

When FYDP I commenced in 2011, Tanzania faced a difficult labour market reality. Approximately 700,000 young people entered the labour market every year, yet the public sector absorbed only between 40,000 and 50,000 workers annually. Overall unemployment stood at about 14.9 per cent, with young people aged 15-35 accounting for nearly 60 per cent of all unemployed citizens.

Underemployment remained widespread, particularly in rural areas where seasonal agriculture left many young people without productive work during dry seasons. The challenge extended far beyond unemployment. The country also suffered from a severe skills deficit.

ALSO READ: Tanzania suspends political parties' public meetings due rumours of illegal demonstrations

Studies showed that only three per cent of Tanzania's workforce could be classified as highly skilled, while 84 per cent fell within the low-skilled category. Education systems were failing to produce workers equipped for emerging industries, entrepreneurship, or increasingly competitive regional markets.

The gap between national aspirations and available human resources was enormous. At the time, projections suggested that Tanzania required more than 900,000 qualified teachers by 2025, compared to the existing 238,000. The health sector needed to expand from 110,000 professionals to 476,000.

The country also needed tens of thousands of engineers, scientists, accountants, economists, managers and ICT professionals. Recognising these realities, FYDP I made human capital development one of its central pillars. The plan identified education, skills development and employment creation as indispensable foundations for industrialisation and economic transformation.

Priority interventions included expanding vocational education and training, reviving the National Service programme to incorporate practical skills training, promoting youth cooperatives and joint ventures, strengthening communitybased financial institutions such as SACCOs and introducing special funds accessible to young entrepreneurs. The expansion of vocational education became a critical undertaking.

At the beginning of the plan, approximately 116,000 trainees were enrolled in VETA programmes. Yet, projections indicated that the economy required at least 635,000 vocationally trained workers to support industrialisation ambitions. The message was clear: economic transformation could not occur without transforming human capital first. Although FYDP I succeeded in placing skills and employment at the centre of national planning, many targets remained unattained by 2015.

The country still lacked sufficient graduates in critical fields and labour market demands continued to outpace educational outputs. Those shortcomings became the starting point for the next phase of development. The FYDP II inherited both achievements and unfinished business. Implementation reviews revealed that many of the ambitious projections made under FYDP I had not been realised.

The country had fallen short of targets for scientists, engineers, medical professionals, teachers, accountants and management experts. Higher learning institutions were not producing graduates at the scale required for a rapidly industrialising economy.

At the same time, employers increasingly complained about mismatches between academic training and labour market needs. Education institutions were criticised for paying insufficient attention to practical competencies, work ethics, communication skills, teamwork and entrepreneurial thinking. Internship opportunities remained limited, apprenticeship systems weak and labour market information inadequate.

Consequently, FYDP II shifted emphasis from expanding education access alone to developing skills specifically tailored for productive jobs. The Plan's industrialisation agenda required a workforce capable of serving emerging sectors such as oil and gas, mining, ICT, tourism, transportation, logistics, agribusiness and manufacturing. One of the most significant interventions was the preparation of a National Skills Development Strategy.

The strategy sought to align curricula with labour market demands, strengthen apprenticeship systems, expand practical training facilities and improve labour market information systems nationwide.

Special programmes were introduced to support productive employment. The government trained 2,750 graduates in agribusiness skills to establish commercial enterprises, trained 6,100 agricultural extension officers and equipped 20 agricultural and livestock training institutions with modern tools for practical, competence-based instruction.

Additionally, 20,000 young smallholder farmers received training in modern irrigation technologies across ten regions, while ICT literacy programmes aimed at increasing the number of Tanzanians with basic digital skills from 10 million to 17 million. Vocational education infrastructure expanded considerably.

New facilities were constructed in 13 institutions, ICT systems improved in 53 colleges and modern workshops established to enhance practical learning. Youth empowerment programmes also became more targeted. Local government authorities allocated designated business spaces for youth enterprises, entrepreneurship training programmes expanded, soft loans were introduced and efforts were made to connect young entrepreneurs with local and international markets.

The outcomes gradually became visible. Most notably, major national infrastructure projects generated unprecedented employment opportunities. Between 2016 and 2019, construction of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), roads, airports, water projects, hospitals, health centres and industries created an estimated 1,167,988 new jobs.

ALSO READ: Govt steps up investment in higher education infrastructure

The construction of 487 health centres, 101 hospitals and 1,143 water projects not only improved public services but also provided thousands of employment opportunities for young people.

Another important lesson emerged during this period: the private sector consistently created more jobs than government institutions. This realisation reshaped policy thinking. Rather than relying solely on public employment, future strategies increasingly emphasised entrepreneurship, self-employment and stronger partnerships with private industry.

The stage was thus set for a more ambitious and innovationdriven approach under FYDP III. FYDP III placed unprecedented emphasis on innovation, digital technologies, start-ups and youthled enterprises. The plan introduced interventions aimed at creating legal and operational environments supportive of youth-owned businesses, women-led enterprises, start-ups and innovators.

The National Skills Development Programme became one of the most significant instruments during this phase. Through apprenticeship, internship and Recognition of Prior Learning initiatives, an average of 42,407 young people received practical skills training annually.

The programme concentrated on priority sectors including manufacturing, agriculture, hospitality, construction, textiles, leather and ICT.

The government also expanded vocational support through trainee voucher schemes benefiting 7,000 youth. A total of 28,390 young people received training in entrepreneurship, business administration and formalisation of enterprises. Soft loans amounting to 32.6bn/- supported 2,560 youth groups, enabling them to establish businesses and create additional employment opportunities.

Technical and vocational education experienced substantial growth. By 2019, more than 540 technical institutions had been registered under the National Council for Technical Education. Meanwhile, 603 vocational institutions operated nationwide, including 28 VETAowned centres and 575 institutions managed by non-state actors. Combined enrolment capacities exceeded 220,000 trainees.

Government investments included construction of 25 district vocational centres, rehabilitation of 54 Folk Development Colleges and establishment of centres of excellence in technical education. Importantly, FYDP III addressed another critical issue: soft skills. Studies revealed that employers increasingly sought workers capable of communication, leadership, teamwork, creativity, innovation, problem-solving, customer relations and adaptability. Targets reflected these ambitions.

The number of higher education graduates was projected to increase from 61,000 in 2019/20 to 98,000 by 2025/26, while graduates from vocational, technical and folk education institutions were expected to rise from 86,547 to approximately 222,000. These achievements represented a profound shift from the circumstances confronting Tanzania at the beginning of Vision 2025.

The transition from Vision 2025 to Vision 2050 has coincided with a deliberate effort by the sixth phase government to place young people at the centre of national transformation. Rather than beginning from scratch, the current administration has sought to consolidate achievements realised through the three Five-Year Development Plans while introducing new institutions, financing mechanisms and platforms designed to respond to emerging realities facing young Tanzanians.

As Vision 2025 draws to a close, President Samia Suluhu Hassan has elevated youth development to an unprecedented level. In 2026, the government established the President's Office - Youth Development, demonstrating recognition of young people as strategic actors in nation-building.

According to the 2022 Population and Housing Census, Mainland Tanzania has 20.6 million young people aged between 15 and 35 years, representing 34.4 per cent of the population. Furthermore, young people contribute more than 55 per cent of the national labour force. These realities informed the decision to establish a dedicated institution responsible for coordinating youth policies, economic empowerment, civic participation, volunteerism and human resource development.

The government introduced transformative programmes that deepened youth participation in productive sectors, particularly agriculture. A flagship intervention under this period is the Building a Better Tomorrow (BBT) programme, aimed at creating a new generation of commercially oriented young farmers by providing access to land, irrigation infrastructure, capital, modern technology and markets.

The programme reflects the government's deliberate strategy to position young people as key drivers of agricultural transformation and rural industrialisation. Presenting the Ministry of Agriculture budget estimates for the 2026/27 financial year, Minister for Agriculture Mr Daniel Chongolo emphasised that the government is committed to building a new generation of "wealthy farmers" through the BBT programme.

He noted that the initiative recognises youth as the engine of transformation by equipping them with technology, allocating land for farming, providing capital, developing irrigation infrastructure and linking them to agricultural value chains and markets. For instance, in the 2025/26 financial year, Mr Chongolo said that the programme under BBT - Mashamba (collective farms) targeted large-scale youth and women participation in agriculture.

ALSO READ: Energy Minister forms special probe team into National Grid failure

For the 2025/2026 plan period, the Ministry intended to identify, survey and allocate 80,000 hectares of farmland, while also launching investment in the Mapogoro farm in Chunya (Mbeya) covering 20,000 acres. The plan further included construction of eight warehouses with a capacity of 1,000 tonnes, a 1,000-tonne cold storage facility, installation of electric fencing around Mlazo/Ndogowe farm and procurement of farm preparation machinery.

By March 2026, according to Mr Chongolo, the ministry had identified 7,019 hectares in Coast Region (Kisarawe, Rufiji, Mkuranga, Kibaha) and Tanga (Mkinga) for collective farming schemes. Infrastructure development had also progressed, including construction of 20 kilometres of roads at Mapogoro farm in Chania through TARURA, while tenders were issued for irrigation works and farm housing.

In parallel, the government strengthened youth and women access to finance under the BBT capital framework. According to Mr Chongolo, the Ministry planned to capitalise the Agricultural Inputs Trust Fund (AGITF) with 6bn/- to support youth and women through affordable credit and also allocated 35 million US dollars over five years through guarantee schemes, direct lending and equity funds for agricultural value addition.

By March 2026, implementation had already begun, with a dedicated financing window disbursing 5.5bn/- in low-interest loans not exceeding 7 per cent. AGITF further allocated 3.5bn/- under a guarantee scheme expected to leverage 7bn/- in lending. Additionally, the African Development Bank provided a 35 million US dollars guarantee facility, enabling financial institutions to extend over 70 million US dollars in loans to youth and women enterprises.

The government has also continued implementing the 10 per cent local government revenue allocation scheme, a revolving fund established under the Local Government Finance Act (Cap. 290, Section 37A). The scheme allocates 10 per cent of council revenues as interestfree loans 4 per cent for women, 4 per cent for youth and 2 per cent for persons with disabilities.

According to Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, while presenting the 2026/27 budget performance and government plan for the Prime Minister's Office and Parliament, a total of 130.42bn/- had been disbursed to 12,997 groups of youth, women and persons with disabilities by February 2026.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Children By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He further noted that improved oversight mechanisms had enabled repayment of 49.11bn/-, strengthening the sustainability of the revolving fund. Presenting his ministry's budget estimates for 2026/27, the Minister of State in the President's Office - Youth Development, Dr Joel Nanauka, noted that despite the progress made over the years, longstanding challenges remain.

Youth unemployment stands at 12.2 per cent, with young women disproportionately affected. Equally, concerning is the mismatch between available skills and labour market demands. While middle-income economies typically require about 12 per cent of their workforce to possess high-level skills, Tanzania currently has only 3.2 per cent in that category, with the majority concentrated in lowskilled occupations.

Other challenges include limited access to affordable capital, difficulties in meeting lending requirements imposed by financial institutions, drug abuse, inadequate mentorship, peer pressure, misuse of social media and growing concerns over mental health among young people.

One of the ministry's most ambitious interventions has been the implementation of President Samia's campaign pledge to improve access to capital for small businesses, medium enterprises and start-up companies.

In February 2026, the Office of the President - Youth Development was entrusted with a 200bn/- fund dedicated to youth economic empowerment. Working alongside sector ministries, the government established the National Youth Economic Empowerment Programme and developed implementation guidelines aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, effective loan recovery and equitable access to public resources.

According to Dr Nanauka, by April 2026, more than 30,000 applications for youth-led projects had been received from across the country, demonstrating both entrepreneurial ambition and the enormous demand for economic opportunities. The first phase of implementation released 48.6bn/- to productive sectors including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, manufacturing, small businesses, creative industries, community development and digital technology.

Upon completion, the first phase is expected to directly benefit approximately 10,000 young people. He said a second phase involving 2.5bn/- is projected to support 888 additional beneficiaries through 36 projects, while generating more than 4,400 employment opportunities.

Importantly, the government has also reformed the way youth financing is administered. Unlike previous arrangements, loans are now accessible to both organised groups and individual entrepreneurs. Beneficiaries receive equipment-based support in addition to financial assistance, interest rates have been reduced to five per cent and grace periods of up to eight months are provided for agricultural, livestock and fisheries projects.

The model further integrates training and mentorship, ensuring that recipients are equipped with practical business skills before and during implementation. At the local level, the government has continued strengthening economic empowerment through the four-per cent allocation from local government revenues.

During the 2025/26 financial year alone, 5,199 youth groups received loans worth more than 52bn/-, enabling thousands of young Tanzanians to establish enterprises, expand businesses, create jobs and improve household incomes. Equally significant has been the administration's emphasis on listening to young people themselves.

Through regional consultations in Songwe, Mbeya, Ruvuma, Mtwara, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, more than 8,000. The journey toward Vision 2050, therefore, is not a departure from previous efforts but a continuation and acceleration of a national commitment to ensure that Tanzania's greatest resource, its youth, remains at the forefront of economic transformation and nation-building