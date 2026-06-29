Tanzania: Tapbpa New Leadership Vows Reforms in Boxing Promotion

29 June 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dailynews Reporter

Dar es Salaam — THE newly elected Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Professional Boxing Promoters (TAPBPA), Samwel Sumwa, has pledged cooperation among members and a focus on strengthening the association to drive reforms in professional boxing promotion in the country.

Sumwa was elected during the TAPBPA's General Election held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Hall in Dar es Salaam that brought together members from different regions to choose leaders for the next term.

"We as leaders promise to maintain unity, defend the association's interests and bring major reforms," said Sumwa.

Outgoing Chairman Everest Mopao said he was handing over leadership to the new team and urged them to build on existing strengths to improve performance and development of the association.

ALSO READ: Zungu calls for wider participation in jogging

The elected leaders include Sumwa (Chairman), Priscilla Mollel (Secretary General), Kaike Mfaume (Assistant Secretary General), Abdul Salim (Treasurer) and Said Hoffu, who is a member.

The newly elected leadership has been tasked with advancing professional boxing promotion in Tanzania through cooperation with stakeholders, improving governance in the association and expanding opportunities for promoters, while raising the standard of the sport nationally and internationally.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.