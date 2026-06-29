Tanzania: Tapbpa New Leadership Vows Reforms in Boxing Promotion

Dar es Salaam — THE newly elected Chairman of the Tanzania Association of Professional Boxing Promoters (TAPBPA), Samwel Sumwa, has pledged cooperation among members and a focus on strengthening the association to drive reforms in professional boxing promotion in the country.

Sumwa was elected during the TAPBPA's General Election held at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium Hall in Dar es Salaam that brought together members from different regions to choose leaders for the next term.

"We as leaders promise to maintain unity, defend the association's interests and bring major reforms," said Sumwa.

Outgoing Chairman Everest Mopao said he was handing over leadership to the new team and urged them to build on existing strengths to improve performance and development of the association.

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The elected leaders include Sumwa (Chairman), Priscilla Mollel (Secretary General), Kaike Mfaume (Assistant Secretary General), Abdul Salim (Treasurer) and Said Hoffu, who is a member.

The newly elected leadership has been tasked with advancing professional boxing promotion in Tanzania through cooperation with stakeholders, improving governance in the association and expanding opportunities for promoters, while raising the standard of the sport nationally and internationally.