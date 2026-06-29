Tanzania: Barker - Simba Must Finish Strong

Singida — THE Mainland Premier League title race will go down to the final day after Simba SC and Young Africans both recorded crucial wins, with only two points separating the top two sides.

Simba SC strengthened their challenge with a 2-0 victory over Singida Black Stars at Airtel Stadium in Singida, a result that keeps them second on the table with 70 points, behind leaders Young Africans, who have 72 points after recording a 3-0 win over TRA United.

Simba Head Coach Steve Barker said his team must maintain focus and finish the season strongly as the competition reaches its decisive stage.

"I thought it was a good performance all around. We started the game really well and controlled most of it. The intensity and control of the ball were good," said Barker.

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"We are in a good winning streak and have momentum. The important part is to finish the season strong and win the next two matches," he added.

Simba now face KMC in their final league match, while Young Africans will take on JKT Tanzania as both sides push for the championship. Singida Black Stars coach Muhibu Kanu, following the defeat, said his side struggled to contain Simba despite their preparations, noting that mistakes were punished at key moments.

"There are times you plan well but the opponent responds differently. We tried to stop Simba but they found gaps and punished us," he said.

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He added that the team will continue to fight and address weaknesses ahead of their remaining fixtures. In another battle at the lower end of the table, Mtibwa Sugar remain in danger of relegation after a poor run of results, with survival now dependent on their final match against Namungo. Mtibwa Sugar spokesperson Thobias Kifaru said the team still has a chance to stay in the league but must win their final fixture.

"We will keep fighting until the last match. We need to win against Namungo to secure our stay. Our chances are very limited, but we still have hope," he said.

Elsewhere, KMC have already been relegated, while Mbeya City and Tanzania Prisons remain in the relegation play-off zone as the season reaches its conclusion.