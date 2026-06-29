Tanzania: Tap Kiswahili Treasure - Msigwa

Dar es Salaam — THE Government Spokesperson and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts and Sport, Gerson Msigwa, has urged Tanzanians to take advantage of the upcoming International Kiswahili Conference in Paris, France, saying it will create opportunities in education, culture, tourism and sports.

He said the event will bring together participants from different countries and provide a platform for promoting Kiswahili language skills, including opportunities for teaching the language in and outside Tanzania.

"This conference will open doors for experts to teach Kiswahili both within and beyond Tanzania's borders and help build professional connections," he said.

He noted that the gathering will also promote Tanzanian culture internationally, allowing people in France and other countries to learn about Tanzanian traditions, history and way of life.

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"It is not only about language learning. It is also about sharing our culture, traditions and civilisation so that more people understand Tanzania and are encouraged to visit the country," Msigwa said.

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He added that the promotion of cultural understanding would contribute to increased tourism activities, including wellness tourism that he described as travel focused on relaxation, nature experiences, food and personal well-being rather than medical treatment.

Msigwa said the conference also presents opportunities for cooperation in sports development, noting that France has established football academies and clubs that could support youth exchanges and talent development.

"We will engage with partners in France, especially in sports, to create opportunities for our children to train and play football abroad," he said.

He further linked the conference to Tanzania's preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2027 that Tanzania will co-host, urging stakeholders to use the period before, during and after the tournament to strengthen economic and business readiness.

"As we prepare for AFCON, we must ask ourselves how ready we are. We should improve our businesses, including food services and other sectors, to benefit from the opportunities that will come," he said.