Tanzania: Strephit Project Strengthens Plant Health Systems in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — THE strephit Project (Strengthening Plant Health Services in Tanzania for enhanced food safety) plays a critical role in improving agricultural productivity, protecting crops from pests and diseases, and ensuring safe food systems that support both local consumption and international trade in Zanzibar.

The initiative, supported by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) in partnership with development partners including the European Union, is designed to strengthen plant health surveillance, early detection systems, and rapid response mechanisms, all of which are essential in safeguarding food security and farmers' livelihoods across the islands.

Through the project, Zanzibar is building stronger capacity to respond to emerging plant health threats that continue to challenge agricultural production, particularly in high-value crops such as cloves, fruits, vegetables and spices.

FAO and its partners emphasise that effective plant health systems are a cornerstone of sustainable agriculture, as global estimates indicate that pests and diseases destroy up to 40 per cent of crop production annually, threatening food availability and farmer incomes worldwide.

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As part of the STREPHIT Project implementation, FAO has officially handed over two surveillance vehicles and four motorbikes to the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, Natural Resources and Livestock in Zanzibar.

FAO Assistant Representative for Programmes, Mr Charles Tulahi, said the provision of vehicles and motorbikes is aimed at strengthening mobility and improving field operations for plant health officers.

He said lack of transport has long been a challenge in agricultural extension and pest surveillance activities, limiting the ability of officers to reach remote farming communities in a timely manner.

"Strengthening plant health systems is essential not only for safeguarding agricultural productivity but also for ensuring food security and facilitating agricultural trade," said Mr Tulahi.

He added that the new equipment will enable officers to conduct regular inspections, improve monitoring systems, and respond quickly to outbreaks of pests and diseases. The STREPHIT Project is aligned with global frameworks such as the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC), which promotes safe trade and prevents the spread of plant pests across borders.

FAO technical guidance highlights that countries with strong surveillance systems and rapid response capacity are more resilient to agricultural shocks and better positioned to access international markets.

Minister Suleiman Masoud Makame expressed appreciation to FAO and development partners for the support, saying the equipment arrives at a critical time when Zanzibar is strengthening its agricultural transformation agenda. He said that agriculture remains a key pillar of the economy, supporting rural livelihoods and contributing significantly to export earnings, particularly through spices such as cloves.

"We are very pleased to receive these vehicles and motorbikes, which will greatly enhance our capacity to conduct field operations, strengthen surveillance systems, and improve rapid response mechanisms to plant health challenges across Zanzibar," said the Minister.

He added that the government will ensure proper utilisation of the equipment to maximise impact at community level. Mr Makame added that strengthening plant health systems will help improve productivity, reduce crop losses, and expand opportunities for safe agricultural trade.

Pest outbreaks such as fruit flies and fall armyworm have previously caused significant losses across East Africa, affecting food security and farmer incomes, making early detection and rapid response systems increasingly important.

Agricultural experts further point out that improving mobility for extension officers is one of the most effective ways to enhance agricultural service delivery. With better transport, officers can reach more farmers, collect timely field data, and strengthen communication between local communities and central agricultural authorities. FAO global reports also emphasise that investment in plant health systems contributes directly to food security and poverty reduction.

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When farmers are supported with timely pest control information and extension services, they are more likely to reduce losses, improve yields and increase household incomes.

The Ministry of Agriculture in Zanzibar also extended appreciation to the European Union for its financial support to the STREPHIT Project, reaffirming strong collaboration with FAO in advancing sustainable agricultural development.

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Development partners continue to support plant health initiatives across Africa as part of broader efforts to strengthen climate resilience, improve food systems, and promote safe trade.

FAO reiterated its commitment to working closely with the government of Zanzibar to ensure that investments under the STREPHIT Project deliver long-term impact. The organisation emphasised that sustainable plant health systems require not only equipment, but also continuous training, farmer awareness programmes, and strong institutional coordination.

With improved mobility and strengthened surveillance capacity, Zanzibar is expected to enhance its adherence to international phytosanitary standards, reduce crop losses, and improve the competitiveness of its agricultural exports in regional and global markets.

Ultimately, the STREPHIT Project is expected to contribute significantly to improved food security, stronger rural livelihoods, and a more resilient agricultural sector capable of withstanding emerging plant health threats in a changing global environment.