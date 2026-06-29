Tanzania: DCEA Arrests 550 in Anti-Drug Crackdown

Arusha — THE Drug Control and Enforcement Authority (DCEA) Northern Zone has arrested 550 suspects for drug trafficking, possession and abuse offences between July 2025 and June 2026, with several convicted offenders handed prison sentences of up to 30 years.

Speaking during commemorations of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking held at Selian Community Church in Arusha over the weekend, DCEA Northern Zone Social Welfare Officer Brenda Mbati said the authority conducted 227 operations across Arusha, Kilimanjaro, Tanga and Manyara regions during the period under review.

"The operations resulted in the arrest of 442 men and 108 women suspected of involvement in various drug-related offences," she said. According to Ms Mbati, the operations also led to the seizure of 5,417.26 Kilogrammes of khat, 3,010.30 kilogrammes of cannabis and 14 grammes of heroin.

She said a number of cases have already been concluded in court, with some offenders receiving substantial penalties.

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"Eleven offenders convicted of drug use were each fined 500,000/-, while 10 others were sentenced to 30 years in prison for trafficking and possession of illicit drugs," she said.

Ms Mbati added that seven offenders were sentenced to three years of supervised community service, two others received fouryear prison terms for drug trafficking, while one offender was sentenced to five years in prison.

She said another offender received a three-year non-custodial sentence and a Toyota Crown vehicle used to transport khat was confiscated by the state. In Kilimanjaro Region alone, she said, authorities filed 38 drugrelated cases, of which 22 were taken to court.

"Convictions were secured in four cases, one case was lost and an appeal has been lodged, while 16 cases remain pending, including four before the High Court," she said.

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Meanwhile, Arusha District Commissioner Joseph Mkude attributed the achievements to close cooperation between DCEA, security agencies and members of the public who provide information leading to the arrest of individuals involved in drug trafficking and abuse.

He said Arusha continues to face challenges posed by drug trafficking networks due to its strategic position as a commercial, tourism and international conference hub.

Mr Mkude called for continued public vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement agencies, saying collective efforts remain crucial in combating drug trafficking and protecting public health, security and community wellbeing.

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DCEA said it will continue strengthening collaboration with law enforcement agencies, government institutions and other stakeholders to intensify the fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse across the Northern Zone.