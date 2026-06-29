Tanzania: When Marriage Has Company

Dar es Salaam — I HAVE decided to start a little series called The Family Files. Why? Because family is where every society begins. Before there are judges, police officers or Members of Parliament, there is a family. It is the first institution any of us will ever belong to.

So, over the next few weeks, we'll open a different Family File. We'll talk about adultery, enticement, seduction and other family torts that many people have never heard of, yet they exist in our law. Today, let's begin with adultery. Let's start with something we all know. Marriage is a contract.

But unlike an ordinary contract for buying land or selling a car, this one carries something far more valuable. It carries interests. The interest to enjoy your spouse's companionship, to receive their affection, to build a home together, to cooperate and to share an exclusive intimate relationship.

Those are not just romantic ideas. The law recognizes them. Now imagine another person knowingly stepping into that marriage.

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Not because they didn't know. Not because they were misled. But knowing very well that the person is married and still choosing to become part of that relationship. Here's a line I couldn't stop thinking about while studying this topic.

Marriage cannot have company. The moment a third person deliberately enters a marriage and begins interfering with the interests the law protects, the issue is no longer only emotional. It may also become legal. Most people believe the only consequence of adultery is divorce.

And yes, adultery is one of the reasons many marriages eventually end. Anyone following social trends in Tanzania knows that marital breakdown has become increasingly common. But what many people do not know is that Tanzanian law may also allow the innocent spouse to seek damages from the third party who knowingly committed adultery with their husband or wife.

That is the tort of adultery. Of course, the law does not punish rumors. It punishes what can be proved. Before a court can hold someone liable, several things must be established. There must first be a valid marriage. There must be proof that voluntary sexual intercourse took place between the married person and the third party. Suspicion, friendship or frequent communication alone will not satisfy the court.

The third party must also have known or reasonably ought to have known, that the other person was married. Finally, the innocent spouse must not have consented to or encouraged the relationship. These requirements remind us that courts do not decide cases based on broken hearts. They decide them based on evidence.

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That lesson was reinforced in Ali Yousufali Aladin v Munawer Dhiran & Another (2023). The High Court considered allegations that another man had interfered with a marriage. WhatsApp messages, photographs and other evidence were placed before the court.

The decision reminds us that allegations alone are never enough. The law requires credible proof before it will impose liability. That is what makes Family Torts so fascinating. They are not about policing love. They are about protecting legally recognized interests.

Because while emotions cannot always be measured, the law recognizes that marriage creates rights deserving of protection. So before we conclude that every broken marriage ends only in divorce, remember this. Sometimes the law asks another question. Who interfered with the marriage?

And if that interference was deliberate and all the legal elements are proved, the law may have an answer. 'Jua Leo, Jilinde Kesho". Disclaimer: This article is intended for public legal education only and should not be relied upon as legal advice. Every case depends on its own facts.