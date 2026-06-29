Tanzania: Bagamoyo Urged to Harness Beach Tourism

Coast Region — COAST Regional Commissioner, Mr Abubakar Kunenge has directed the Bagamoyo Town Council to conduct a survey of its coastal areas to attract investment in hotels and other economic projects aimed at boosting revenue and accelerating development.

Speaking during a special council meeting to discuss the Controller and Auditor General's (CAG) report, Mr Kunenge said Bagamoyo has attractive beaches with great potential for tourism development, including the construction of modern hotels.

"This district has very attractive beaches which, if utilised effectively, will contribute to economic growth and create employment opportunities for the youth. I direct you to conduct a survey of these areas to attract more investors, particularly those interested in establishing modern hotels," he said.

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The RC also stressed the importance of prudent management of public funds, improved delivery of social services and effective implementation of priority development plans to address wananchi's challenges. He commended the council for attaining a clean audit report and urged leaders to continue upholding the rule of law and principles of good governance.

Coast Regional Administrative Secretary, Ms Pili Mnyema called on council officials to enhance their performance in order to strengthen economic growth in the region and the country at large. Bagamoyo Member of Parliament (CCM), Ms Subira Mgalu, said the district is endowed with unique tourism attractions that should be fully utilised to generate more income.

"We are home to Saadani National Park, the only national park in this part of Africa that borders the Indian Ocean. We also have the historic Kaole Ruins, as well as British, German and Arab historical sites. In addition, Bagamoyo has the country's longest beach coastline, which offers enormous potential for tourism and investment," she said.