Tanzania: Mwinyi Stresses Land Management System

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi has called for the establishment of a strong and efficient land management system, to ensure sustainable use of land resources and reduce land conflicts in the country.

Dr Mwinyi made the remarks yesterday, during the climax of the Second Land and Housing Week celebrations held at the Dr Ali Mohamed Shein Hall in Tunguu, South Unguja Region.

He said the government established Land and Housing Week due to the strategic importance of the sectors in national development and citizens' welfare, particularly in Zanzibar as an island region facing limited land availability.

Dr Mwinyi said land is a vital resource for economic development and social wellbeing in all countries and therefore must be carefully planned and managed as a cross-cutting national asset to ensure sustainable development.

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He further said the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development plays a key role in overseeing the sector by ensuring that all land is identified, surveyed, planned, registered and issued with legal titles to eligible users.

Dr Mwinyi said the government is already implementing a major land management and registration project, which has begun with the construction of five land information centres across regions.

He said the project also includes the development of accurate surveying reference systems, collection of baseline land data and the digitisation of land records and documents from manual systems into digital platforms.

Other components include the establishment of an Integrated Land Information System, change management processes, capacity building for staff, land identification and registration, as well as maintenance and operation of the systems. Dr Mwinyi said once completed, the project is expected to address challenges related to weak land-use planning and significantly reduce land conflicts in the country.

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He added that it will also enable Zanzibar to have clearly identified, surveyed, planned and officially registered land resources, bringing major reforms in land administration and strengthening resource management.

Speaking on Land and Housing Week, Dr Mwinyi said the event provides an important platform for bringing together stakeholders, educating the public, reviewing progress and challenges and identifying solutions.

He commended the Ministry of Lands and Housing Development for successfully coordinating the event for the second consecutive year. Dr Mwinyi stressed the need for proper land-use planning for various social and economic activities, including agriculture, industry, markets, investment, social services, sports facilities, water and electricity infrastructure, communication services, housing and business development.

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He noted that many citizens, especially young people, require land for housing, while available land is limited, nonexpandable and increasingly under pressure due to climate change. At the same time, the population continues to grow and is projected to reach about 3.6 million people in Zanzibar by 2050.

The president assured citizens that the government is responding to this challenge by continuing to implement a housing programme aimed at constructing decent and safe homes that will enable more people to live in planned, compact settlements. He said 548 housing units are being constructed at Kisakasaka B, 1,095 units at Kikwajuni, 1,095 units at Chumbuni and 22 units at Mombasa under Phase Two.

Other projects include the Maisara Commercial Building and additional developments in Unguja and Pemba. He said construction progress is strong and the housing units are expected to be inaugurated during the 2027 Revolution Day celebrations.

Dr Mwinyi also said the government plans to introduce a structured programme that will enable public servants to own houses through a modern housing scheme offered on a loan basis.