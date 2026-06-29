South Africa: Zimbabweans and Malawians Wait Hours At Beitbridge Border for Repatriation

Border Management Authority says Home Affairs and police checks must be completed before arriving at the border

Many Zimbabweans and Malawians leaving South Africa before the 30 June "deadline" set by anti-immigration protesters find themselves stalled for hours at the Beitbridge border post.

On 26 June we met Nyasha at the border post. He only gave his first name. He said their bus had arrived at 5am from Durban. The driver switched off the engine and disappeared.

"No one is attending to us," said Nyasha.

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"We have only seen Border Management Authority officials walking up and down ... but nobody is telling us what is happening."

By 10am, seven buses were parked at the border - one heading to Zimbabwe and six to Malawi. Passengers waited on the pavement.

BMA officials told people to return to the bus, but the passengers said it was too hot inside.

Nyasha, who is from Zaka in Masvingo, said he has lived in Durban for the past two years, surviving on piecemeal work. He left because he feared for his life. For a week, he had kept indoors. He intends to return when the situation is "normal".

"The last meal we had was KFC given to us by well-wishers in Durban," he said.

At the Dulibadzimu bus rank, we met a young couple with two small children who had fled Rustenburg, where they had lived for five years. They were headed to Dema, outside Harare.

The 25-year-old father said he initially relocated to Limpopo. "But again, I noticed groups moving around the streets of Thohoyandou mobilising other South Africans to join the march against foreigners."

He hopes to return if the situation stabilises.

In a media statement, BMA said those undertaking voluntary repatriation must first be verified by Home Affairs before presenting themselves at the border. Police clearances must also first be completed at the Musina Refugee Reception Centre before migrants arrive at Beitbridge Border Post. The BMA said this was to prevent delays.

But passengers told us their buses had driven straight to Beitbridge.

BMA had not replied with a comment at the time of publication. In its 25 June statement, it said it had processed 6,709 Malawians on 112 buses and 1,521 Zimbabweans on 26 buses.

It said 17 buses had arrived without the required Emergency Travel Certificates and were directed to the Musina truck stop.

BMA said, "A significant number of buses ... do not possess the required cross-border permits." Also, some drivers did not have their passports.