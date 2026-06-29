Tanzania: GGML Backs Public-Private Partnerships At Business SDG Awards 2026

Dar es Salaam — GEITA Gold Mining Limited (GGML) has reaffirmed its commitment to public-private partnerships and sustainable development after participating as a Gold-level sponsor at the Business SDG Awards 2026 Gala held in Dar es Salaam.

The event, organised by the Global Compact Network Tanzania (GCNT) in Dar es Sallam on Friday evening, brought together senior government officials, business leaders, United Nations agencies and development partners to recognise private sector contributions towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Now in its fourth year, the annual awards celebrate companies demonstrating measurable progress in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The guest of honour was the Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo. Addressing the gathering, Prof Mkumbo underscored the central role of the private sector in driving Tanzani"s long-term economic transformation under the National Development Vision 2050.

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"Whatever we do, we must ask ourselves how many jobs we are creating. This is a critical matter," he said.

He added that the country's ambition to build a one-trillion-dollar economy cannot be achieved by government alone, noting that the private sector is at the heart of the Vision.

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"The way the Vision has been designed, the private sector is at the centre. The one-trillion-dollar economy ambition was largely driven by private sector leaders," he said.

GGML was represented by its Vice-President for Sustainability and Stakeholder Engagement, Simon Shayo, who also serves as Board Chairperson of GCNT Tanzania.

Shayo said Tanzania's commitment to people-centred development predates the SDGs, tracing its roots to the country's founding development philosophy.

"People-centred development has been part of the conversation in Tanzania since independence," he said. "It was part of how Mwalimu Julius Nyerere envisioned the future of the nation. He believed that for development to be meaningful, it must empower people." He also commended the government's commitment to multi-stakeholder development, citing the Public-Private Partnership Policy and ongoing business environment reforms as evidence of efforts to strengthen collaboration between government and the private sector.

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GGML said its Goldlevel sponsorship reflects the company's commitment to the SDGs and GCNT's mission of promoting responsible and sustainable business practices.

The company currently employs more than 7,000 people, 98 per cent of whom are Tanzanian nationals. Over its 25 years of operations in Geita Region, GGML has contributed more than 3.7 billion US dollars in cumulative tax revenues to the Government.