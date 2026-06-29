Tanzania: Perseus Mining Injects 457.7bn/ - Into Tz Ahead of Gold Output

Mwanza — THE multi-billion-dollar Nyanzaga Gold Project has already injected 457.7bn/- into Tanzania's economy, ahead of the start of commercial gold production, expected in the first quarter of 2027.

The Sengerema-based project in Mwanza Region is owned by Perseus Mining through its subsidiary Sotta Mining Corporation Limited. Between July 2024 and March 2026, the project spent 371.6bn/- on procurement from Tanzanian suppliers, paid 60.7bn/- in taxes and other statutory obligations, and distributed 25.1bn/- in wages and employee benefits. In addition, 305m/- was invested in community development initiatives.

Sotta Mining Corporation Country Manager, Isaac Lupokela, said the investment demonstrates the project's commitment to ensuring that mining delivers tangible economic and social benefits even before commercial production begins.

"As part of our commitment to responsible and sustainable mining, we are focused on creating lasting value for local communities and the Tanzanian economy. The benefits of the Nyanzaga Gold Project extend well beyond future gold production," he said.

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Construction activities at the mine have also generated significant employment, with more than 3,600 people currently working at the project site. This includes 281 direct employees, the majority of whom are Tanzanian nationals, many recruited from host communities.

Mr Lupokela said the company has also invested in workforce development, providing 202 training opportunities over the past year and establishing a Community Employment Committee to enhance transparency and increase local participation in recruitment.

In addition to employment and skills development, he said the project continues to invest in social infrastructure and community welfare. "We have completed water supply infrastructure in Sotta East and Sotta West villages, while also expanding health, safety and environmental awareness programmes," he said.

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The company is also implementing long-term community infrastructure projects, including the construction of a replacement primary school, with a second school under construction, as well as a new dispensary. Work is also ongoing on the Ngoma Bypass Road, expected to improve road safety for residents and other road users.

The Nyanzaga Gold Project is estimated to contain about four million ounces of gold reserves and is expected to operate for at least 16 years once production begins. It is expected to generate longterm employment, government revenue and business opportunities, while supporting Tanzania's Development Vision 2050, which identifies mining as a key driver of economic transformation.

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Perseus Mining holds an 80 per cent stake in the project, while the Government of Tanzania owns the remaining 20 per cent through its partnership in Sotta Mining Corporation Limited.

Construction of the mine is currently about halfway complete, with approximately 250 million US dollars already invested. Commercial production is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2027.