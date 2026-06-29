Kenya: Ngong-Naivasha Road Flyover Commissioned to Ease Traffic Congestion

Nairobi — President William Ruto is commissioning the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover at Junction Mall.

The 255-metre, four-lane flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion, improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and enhance mobility across Nairobi.

Ruto said the project, which forms part of the ongoing rehabilitation of Nairobi's road network, will play a key role in modernising the city's transport infrastructure while easing congestion along the busy corridor.

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He highlighted other major projects underway, including the Sh3 billion Upper Hill-Kenyatta Avenue Viaduct, the Sh1.6 billion State House Road upgrade, and Sh3.9 billion access roads to Talanta Sports City; key steps as Kenya prepares to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

"Our objective is straightforward. Every word in Nairobi should benefit from modern reliable road infrastructure. Development cannot be reserved for a few neighborhoods while others are left behind. Every Kenyan deserves safe roads, better access, and equal opportunity," the President said.

According to the Kenya Urban Roads Authority, the project, which began in August last year, also includes upgraded junctions, pedestrian walkways, and dedicated cycling lanes.

"Every detail matters. As the Ngong Road Flyover receives its final touches ahead of its official commissioning, it showcases precision engineering, innovation and aesthetic appeal, creating infrastructure that improves mobility and enhances the city's skyline," KURA Director-General Silas Kinoti said.