Uganda: Over 200 Goats Slaughtered, 40 Cattle Stolen in Suspected Land Dispute Attack in Nakasongola

NAKASONGOLA -- Security authorities are investigating a violent raid on a farm in Kalongo Sub-county, Nakasongola District, where unknown assailants slaughtered more than 200 goats, stole over 40 head of cattle and allegedly injected several other animals with an unidentified substance.

The attack, which caused extensive losses, is suspected by the farm owner to be linked to a long-standing land dispute involving the family of the late Eriya Byemalo and businessman Kafeero Majambere.

Ronald Wasswa, the farm owner, said the attackers hacked more than 200 goats to death before driving away more than 40 cattle.

He added that several surviving animals appeared to have been injected with an unknown substance, raising fears they could also die.

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"I have suffered enormous losses. This is not the first time we have been threatened, but this attack has gone too far," Wasswa said.

The incident prompted an emergency visit by Nakasongola Resident District Commissioner Festus Bandeeba, accompanied by security officials and district leaders, to assess the damage and review the security situation at the farm in Kiwambya.

Bandeeba condemned the attack, describing it as a criminal act, and warned that continued violence over land disputes could escalate beyond destruction of property and result in loss of life.

"This is a criminal act that cannot be tolerated. We shall ensure that everyone behind this attack is arrested and prosecuted according to the law," he said.

By the time officials arrived, workers had fled the farm, fearing further attacks.

Following the inspection, Bandeeba ordered a temporary suspension of all activities on the disputed land pending the outcome of investigations.

Ashraf Ssenjo, one of the workers alleged to have been linked to the attack, denied any involvement. He dismissed the accusations and claimed the goats had died on their own.

Residents expressed concern over what they described as delayed police responses to incidents arising from land conflicts, warning that failure to intervene promptly could fuel further violence.

Local leaders have appealed to the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, Presidential Assistant on Land Matters Phiona Barungi and other relevant authorities to urgently intervene and help resolve the disputed land ownership before more lives and property are put at risk.

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Police had not publicly announced any arrests or confirmed the motive for the attack by the time of publication.