Uganda: 'Only If My Party Allows' - Ronald Balimwezo On Attending Gen Muhoozi's 'Kcca Meeting'

Kampala Lord Mayor, Ronald Balimwezo has said he is not aware of any planned meeting between the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, and the leadership of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to discuss the city's road infrastructure.

Over the weekend, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba announced on X, formerly Twitter, that he would hold talks with KCCA officials this week as part of efforts to address the state of roads in Kampala.

"My first meeting with KCCA is next week! What road should we start on?" Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba posted.

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However, appearing on NBS Television on Monday, Ronald Balimwezo said he had not received any invitation to such a meeting.

He added that should an invitation come, he would first seek guidance from his political party, National Unity Platform, before deciding whether to attend.

"I don't know which meeting. I've not been invited. And I must, for any meeting, I have a party, a party that I do consult when I'm going to discuss any issue with any external person. I must consult my party," Ronald Balimwezo said.

He maintained that the same principle would apply regardless of who extended the invitation.

"And believe me, you, even if the president called me today and he has an agenda, I will discuss with my party. To either give me authority or to tell me, 'Please don't,' because of this and that."

Ronald Balimwezo added that he would be willing to meet Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba if his party approved the engagement.

"Once NUP says he meet any Ugandan that wants to add value to the city, and my party tells me so, I will meet him. Very much. Well, sure."

His remarks come as attention turns to whether his relationship with the central government will differ from that of his predecessor, Erias Lukwago, whose tenure as Kampala Lord Mayor was marked by prolonged disagreements with the government.

During his 15 years in office, Erias Lukwago was involved in a series of political and legal disputes over the management and administration of the capital, often clashing with central government authorities over the powers and autonomy of the city leadership.

The discussion also comes amid renewed calls by Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba for major improvements to Kampala's infrastructure.

In recent weeks, the CDF has argued that the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) should take a leading role in implementing road projects in the capital, citing persistent delays and poor performance by some contractors.

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He has suggested that if the UPDF were entrusted with road budgets and implementation, the projects would be completed more efficiently, transforming Kampala into one of Africa's best cities.