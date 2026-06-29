Kenya: Gen-Z Activist 'Mr Speaker Sir' Denies 2024 Parliament Breach Charges - Freed On Sh100,000 Bond

Nairobi — A Milimani court has released Gen Z activist Ezekiel Kyama Nzyoki, widely known as "Mr Speaker Sir," on a Sh100,000 personal bond after he denied charges linked to the 2024 Parliament breach.

The Kenyatta University student faces charges of unlawful entry and malicious damage to public property worth Sh41 million.

Represented by Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and other lawyers, Kyama was arrested during Wednesday's anniversary protests in Nairobi.

"One of the charges that is being labeled pressed against our clan is that he accessed the pressings of parliament in contravention of section 31 of the parliamentary powers and privileges act. This is nonsensical. This is gibberish. Parliament is a public place built by money from the taxpayers. Even now if any citizen wants to go and have lunch in parliament you are free to go and have lunch. So it is completely uncalled for," Owino told reporters outside the Courts.

The Gen-Z activist rose to prominence after a viral video captured him addressing the empty National Assembly chamber during the June 25, 2024, anti-government protests.