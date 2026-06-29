Hundreds of immigrants have been gathering outside a pop-up repatriation centre in Durban, seeking to leave South Africa before the looming 30 June “deadline” set by March and March.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on South Africans to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully and responsibly, while warning that acts of violence, intimidation and vigilantism have no place in the country's constitutional democracy.

In his weekly newsletter on Monday, ahead of planned demonstrations against undocumented immigration, the President acknowledged that South Africans have raised legitimate concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services and criminal syndicates that exploit the country's immigration system.

He stressed, however, that government is addressing these challenges through lawful means, while urging citizens to ensure that Tuesday remains business as usual.

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"South Africans have raised deep concerns about illegal immigration, border management, pressure on public services, criminal syndicates that exploit our immigration system and the impact these challenges have on communities. These concerns are real and they deserve to be heard," the President said.

The President said while the Constitution guarantees the right to protest, this right must be exercised responsibly.

"The right to protest is enshrined in our Constitution. It is a credit to our robust democratic order that people are able to express their grievances openly. But the right to protest and freedom of expression does not allow people to threaten or intimidate others, or to engage in acts of vandalism or violence," the President said.

He emphasised that South Africa is governed by the rule of law and that grievances must be addressed through democratic institutions.

"South Africa is a constitutional republic governed by the rule of law. The exercise of rights by any citizen in a constitutional democracy cannot be determined by intimidation, threats or ultimatums. It must be determined through democratic institutions, evidence and the rule of law," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said government has accepted that the country's immigration system requires significant reform and is taking steps to strengthen institutions responsible for managing migration.

"Government has accepted that our immigration system requires substantial reform. We are strengthening border management, increasing enforcement against undocumented immigration, improving the integrity of the asylum and visa systems, and taking action against corruption that has weakened immigration control," the President said.

He added that government is committed to addressing weaknesses in the system.

"We also recognise that where our systems have failed, they must be corrected. Where corruption has enabled illegal immigration, those responsible must be held accountable. Where enforcement has been inadequate, it must improve," President Ramaphosa said.

The President said government has also consulted extensively with various sectors of society, including traditional leaders, business, labour, religious organisations and civil society, who have expressed support for lawful reforms to the immigration system.

He reiterated that while citizens have a right to protest, they also have a responsibility to respect the rights and safety of others.

"Freedom comes with responsibility. The right to protest is one of the defining freedoms of our democracy, but every right carries corresponding responsibilities. Those who intend to protest should do so peacefully, lawfully and with respect for the rights, dignity and safety of others," he said.

The President warned that any criminal conduct during protests would be dealt with decisively.

"Where there is criminal conduct, those responsible will be held accountable and the law will take its course. We must reject the idea that acts of violence or intimidation are justified on the basis of a grievance, for political reasons, or because those who commit such acts claim they were somehow provoked," he said.

President Ramaphosa also reminded South Africans that many foreign nationals are in the country legally and are protected by the Constitution.

"Some foreign nationals who live in South Africa are here lawfully. They work, study, raise families, invest in our economy and contribute positively to our society. They too are entitled to the protection of our laws and our Constitution," he said.

The President welcomed assurances from some protest organisers that demonstrations would remain peaceful.

"We welcome the assurances by some of the organisers of the planned protests that they stand against violence on the part of their supporters. They will be held to this undertaking, because no cause, no matter how legitimate, will be an excuse to shift responsibility for violent acts," the President said.

He also welcomed the support of traditional, religious and community leaders, as well as business, labour and civil society organisations that have called for tolerance and respect for the rule of law.

President Ramaphosa cautioned against citizens taking immigration enforcement into their own hands, saying this undermines constitutional governance.

"The painful history of the pass laws reminds us why the authority to demand identification and enforce immigration laws belongs to government law enforcement officers acting within the Constitution, not to private individuals. Whatever the motivation, taking the law into one's own hands is vigilantism and has no place in our constitutional democracy.

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"This is a betrayal of the very constitutional order those who commit such acts claim to be defending. It is vigilantism thinly disguised in the language of patriotism," the President said.

He further warned against repeating the injustices of the past.

"We must never allow ourselves to return to that painful chapter of our history where people were stopped on the street, had their physical identities scrutinised, and their right to move freely in the country hindered by suspicion and humiliation," he said.

The President assured South Africans that law enforcement agencies are prepared to safeguard both public safety and the constitutional right to protest.

"Our country's law enforcement authorities stand ready in defence of the rule of law. Let us work together to keep communities, businesses and individuals safe, all the while protecting people's right to protest," he said.

President Ramaphosa concluded by urging South Africans to choose unity, dialogue and constitutionalism over division and vigilantism.

"Throughout our history, we have overcome difficult moments not through fear or division, but by choosing law over lawlessness, dialogue over confrontation and justice over vengeance. Let us once again choose that path. Let us protect both our borders and our Constitution, both our security and our humanity. We are capable of doing both, and we must," the President said. - SAnews.gov.za