South Africa: Call to Prioritise Children's Safety During Winter School Holidays

The Gauteng Departments of Community Safety and Education have called on parents, guardians and caregivers to prioritise the safety and well-being of children during the winter school holidays.

Public schools across Gauteng closed on Friday, 26 June 2026, and are scheduled to reopen on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

With learners expected to spend more time outdoors, travelling, visiting friends and relatives, or participating in recreational activities, the two departments have urged parents and caregivers to remain vigilant and take practical steps to keep children safe throughout the holiday period.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to ensure children are supervised at all times and to know their whereabouts.

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Children should also be taught their home address and their parents' or guardians' full names and contact numbers, while younger children should remain within sight of a trusted adult or caregiver.

The departments also urged parents to educate children on road safety and the importance of using designated pedestrian crossings. Children should be prevented from playing near busy roads, rivers, dams, construction sites and abandoned buildings.

Parents and caregivers are further encouraged to monitor children's online activities and educate them about the dangers of interacting with strangers on social media and other online platforms.

The departments said children should be encouraged to participate in safe and structured recreational, educational and sporting activities. Parents are also advised to speak openly with children about personal safety and the importance of reporting suspicious behaviour, while ensuring they are not left alone for extended periods without responsible adult supervision.

Cases of child abuse, neglect, exploitation, missing children or other criminal activities should be reported to the nearest police station.

The departments noted that while school holidays provide children with an opportunity to take a break from their studies and spend quality time with family and friends, children can be vulnerable.

"It is during this period that, in some instances, children are exposed to vulnerability, and it is, therefore, important that community members play an active role in safeguarding children," the departments said.

The departments emphasised that protecting children is a shared responsibility.

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"We remain of the firm belief that 'it takes a village to raise a child' and, accordingly, the safety of all Gauteng's children is the responsibility of all members of the community - from parents, teachers, police officers, street vendors to community patrollers, to mention a few," the departments said.

Members of the public have been encouraged to report suspicious activities to their nearest police station, support community safety initiatives and work together to create safer environments for children during the school holidays.

The Gauteng Departments of Community Safety and Education wished all learners, educators and parents a safe and enjoyable winter school holiday.