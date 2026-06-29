South Africa: UCT Professor Liesl Zühlke Receives Prestigious International Science Award

As South Africa marks Science Month in July, University of Cape Town (UCT) Professor Liesl Zühlke has been named the 2026 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Award Laureate for Africa and the Arab States in the field of Life and Environmental Sciences.

The prestigious international award recognises Zühlke's exceptional contributions to cardiac and cardiovascular science, which have advanced global scientific knowledge and improved health outcomes for vulnerable populations, particularly women and children in low- and middle-income countries.

"I am deeply honoured and extremely humbled by this prestigious award. It represents decades of work, focused on children with rheumatic and congenital heart disease, with amazing team members from UCT, as well as with African and global colleagues.

"In addition, it also highlights the role of women in science. I have been deeply inspired by authentic, committed and courageous women scientists in my community, at UCT and beyond. I hope this award brings attention to the plight of childhood-onset heart disease, which remains neglected in the world," Zühlke said.

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The L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Awards honour five exceptional women scientists annually for advancing scientific knowledge and strengthening gender representation in research.

Established in 1998, the programme celebrates researchers whose work has had a significant impact on science and society. Each year, one laureate is selected from five global regions: Africa and the Arab States, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America.

Zühlke is Director of the Children's Heart Disease Research Unit at UCT's Faculty of Health Sciences and serves as Vice President for Extramural Research and Internal Portfolio at the South African Medical Research Council.

A paediatric cardiologist and globally respected researcher, she has dedicated her career to tackling childhood-onset heart diseases, particularly in underserved communities. Her research focuses on congenital and rheumatic heart disease, heart failure and cardiovascular health in women of childbearing age - areas that continue to carry a substantial and growing disease burden despite receiving limited global research attention.

Acting Deputy Dean for Research in the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Sharon Prince, described the award as a powerful recognition of research that transforms lives.

"Zühlke is a remarkable scientist, whose work has consistently bridged rigorous research with deep humanity. Her leadership has opened doors for new knowledge, stronger health systems and more equitable care for women and children across the continent," Prince said.

Zühlke's work has had a far-reaching impact on public health across Africa, particularly in the understanding, prevention and treatment of rheumatic heart disease, a condition affecting more than 50 million people worldwide and responsible for over 360 000 deaths each year.

Through a research portfolio spanning basic science, clinical research, clinical trials, translational medicine, policy engagement and community-based initiatives, she has helped shape international priorities in rheumatic and congenital heart disease. Her research has also advanced care for children born with congenital heart disease, particularly in resource-limited settings where outcomes remain disproportionately poor.

Recognising that children are often overlooked in global health metrics, including Disability Adjusted Life Years and Quality-Adjusted Life Years, Zühlke has consistently focused on diseases of poverty affecting children, adolescents and marginalised communities.

Beyond academia, she is a leading advocate for children and families living with heart disease. Through collaborations with organisations including the African Union, the World Health Organization and the World Heart Federation, she has helped advance research and policy aimed at improving care for children with heart disease.

Zühlke has authored more than 230 peer-reviewed publications, with her work receiving more than 91 000 citations globally. Her research has informed policy development and contributed to more inclusive research practices by amplifying the voices and lived experiences of patients historically excluded from decision-making processes.

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Prince said Zühlke's influence extends well beyond her scientific achievements.

"What makes Zühlke exceptional is not only the scale of her scientific contributions, but also the way she lifts others as she rises. She has mentored, inspired and created space for women scientists and young researchers to thrive, and that legacy is as important as any publication or award," she said.

Zühlke's selection as a 2026 L'Oréal-UNESCO For Women in Science International Award Laureate recognises not only her scientific excellence and global leadership, but also her unwavering commitment to advancing health equity.

Her achievement serves as an inspiration to the next generation of women scientists in South Africa, across Africa and around the world.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof. Blade Nzimande, will formally announce the launch of the inaugural edition of National Science Month (NSM) on Monday, 29 June 2026.

The launch of the inaugural edition of the NSM will take place on 4 July 2026 at the Vaal University of Technology.