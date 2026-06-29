South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Hosts Policy Dialogue On Men's Mental Health

29 June 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) in the Gauteng province is today hosting a policy dialogue on men's mental health in South Africa titled 'Closing the Gender Gap in Policy and Practice'.

In a statement, the CGE said that men's mental health remains an urgent yet under-addressed public policy issue in South Africa.

"Recent evidence shows that approximately 80% of suicide deaths in the country are among men, highlighting the need for greater attention to the social, cultural, and structural factors shaping men's mental health outcomes," the CGE said.

The dialogue will bring together stakeholders from government, academia, civil society, and the mental health sector to examine policy gaps, strengthen gender-responsive responses, and develop evidence-based recommendations.

The engagement will also contribute to the development of a CGE Policy Brief on Men's Mental Health in South Africa to support advocacy and policy reform.

Members of the public can follow the dialogue here: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/324019817810375?p=1PTyoEJltRCoW19TVH - SAnews.gov.za

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

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