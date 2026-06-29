South Africa: Gauteng Health Warns of Rising Drug-Induced Psychosis

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) is sounding the alarm over the damage rising substance abuse is inflicting on mental health, highlighting a sharp increase in drug-induced psychosis among youth.

The department has said that healthcare professionals have observed that a "significant proportion of patients are presenting with psychosis also struggle with substance abuse", with substance-induced psychotic disorders increasingly diagnosed in healthcare facilities.

"These observations highlight the growing relationship between substance abuse and mental illness, and underscore the importance of early intervention, treatment and community awareness.

"Substance-induced psychosis is a serious mental health condition that occurs when alcohol or drugs directly affect the functioning of the brain, causing individuals to lose touch with reality.

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"During an episode, a person may hear voices, see things that are not there, develop false beliefs, experience confused thinking or display unusual behaviour," the department stated.

The GDoH explained that while some patients will recover from the psychosis when the drug use is treated, others may experience psychosis long after the drugs have left their system and may even progress to psychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia.

"The department warns that the risk of developing substance-induced psychosis is influenced by several factors, including the type of substance used, early initiation of substance use, family history of mental illness, previous trauma, severe stress and certain medical conditions.

"In some cases, substances such as cannabis, methamphetamine, cocaine, alcohol and other illicit drugs have been associated with an increased risk of psychosis," the department said.

The early warning signs of psychosis may include:

Hearing voices or seeing things that others cannot.

Holding false beliefs that are disconnected from reality.

Confused or disorganised thinking.

Social withdrawal and loss of interest in daily activities.

Poor personal hygiene and self-care.

Sudden changes in behaviour, sleep patterns or daily functioning.

"Psychosis commonly develops during late adolescence and early adulthood, with young people particularly vulnerable to substance-related mental health conditions. Early diagnosis and treatment can significantly improve recovery outcomes and reduce the risk of long-term mental illness.

"The department continues to provide comprehensive mental health services across public healthcare facilities. Treatment includes medical care to manage psychotic symptoms, psychological support, assessment and treatment of substance use disorders, as well as referrals to inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation programmes," the GDoH noted.

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Family members and communities are encouraged to assist affected individuals and to encourage them to seek professional help.

"Furthermore, the department calls on communities to continue the conversation about substance abuse and mental health. Substance abuse does not only affect physical health; it can also have devastating consequences for mental wellbeing.

"Members of the public who are experiencing symptoms of psychosis or struggling with substance abuse are encouraged to visit their nearest clinic, community health centre or hospital for assessment and appropriate care," the department said.

South Africa has recently observed Drug Awareness Week, which ran from 24 - 28 June.