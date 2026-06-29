South Africa: Western Cape Urges Protestors to Respect the Rule of Law

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated that protests must remain orderly, and organisers must respect the rule of law.

The appeal comes ahead of planned nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Tuesday, 30 June, against illegal immigration.

"It is incumbent on every single South African to centre kindness and dignity in everything we do. Anyone acting outside of the law must be arrested and prosecuted," Winde said.

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On Monday, the Premier and several members of the Western Cape Government Cabinet attended a Joint Operations Centre (JOC) meeting, under the auspices of the Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC), with numerous other stakeholders, including representatives from municipalities, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF).

The Premier strongly urged protest organisers and participants to ensure that all demonstrations remain peaceful and lawful.

"We fully respect every resident's constitutional right to protest. However, this right must always be exercised peacefully and within the bounds of the law. I call on all residents to reject violence in all its forms," Winde said.

He said there is no justification for violence under any circumstances.

"This is not who we are as South Africans. We have already seen tensions escalate. The Western Cape government has responded decisively by enhancing inter-agency coordination and implementing contingency plans to help prevent any further social unrest.

"We remain committed to protecting the safety and well-being of all residents, while upholding the rule of law," the Premier said.

The International Relations Directorate, within the Department of the Premier, is in regular contact with foreign consulates.

The Premier said that emergency relief and assistance would continue where required, while supporting the timely movement of individuals through the voluntary repatriation process.

The Western Cape Government expressed its appreciation to emergency relief organisations and Non-Profit Organisations (NGOs) who are assisting in defusing tensions and providing necessary assistance.

"I am also grateful to the Provincial Disaster Management Centre, which is coordinating the proactive response to ensure protests do not turn violent," he said.

The Western Cape government has appealed to all undocumented individuals to take steps to regularise their status.