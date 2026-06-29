South Africa: Any Form of Violence, Intimidation and Vigilantism Will Be Dealt With On 30 June

Government says it is prepared for the protests planned for 30 June, saying that law enforcement agencies are on high alert.

Speaking at a media briefing by the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Migration on Friday, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, warned that anyone engaging in violence, intimidation or vigilantism would face prosecution.

She said Tuesday "will be a normal day for the country", despite calls by some anti-immigration groups for nationwide action.

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"We are ready as a State to protect every person, citizens and foreign nationals against any form of abuse and intimidation," the Minister said.

She stressed that enforcing immigration laws remains the responsibility of the State and warned that members of the public are not authorised to demand identification documents or proof of nationality from others.

Blocking access to hospitals, schools and other public services, as well as acts of violence, xenophobia and hate speech, would be dealt with according to the law.

Intelligence-led operations have been intensified across the country ahead of 30 June.

As of 21 June, police had registered 89 public order and incitement-related criminal cases, up from 53 the previous week. A total of 164 people have been arrested for offences including incitement to violence and contraventions of the Regulation of Gatherings Act, while dozens of cases are already before the courts.

Kubayi said government had engaged major social media platforms to combat the spread of misinformation and online content encouraging violence linked to the planned protests.

Border security has also been strengthened, with additional roadblocks, checkpoints, surveillance technology and military support deployed at key ports of entry.

The IMC reiterated that while government remains committed to tackling irregular migration, it will do so within the Constitution and the rule of law.

"We must not allow anyone to exploit the genuine concerns of South Africans to incite violence, spread misinformation or destabilise our country," the Minister said.