South Africa: Eskom Records More Than 400 Days Without Load Shedding

Eskom has crossed an infrastructure milestone, hitting 406 consecutive days without load shedding, even as plummeting winter temperatures drive up power use across the country.

This steady progress is a tangible result of the power utility's implementation of the Generation Recovery Plan.

"Improved generation availability and reduced unplanned outages are enabling Eskom to consistently meet electricity demand, while maintaining sufficient reserves and operational flexibility to manage changing system conditions across the country.

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"In parallel, targeted interventions within the Distribution network are supporting the ongoing implementation of Eskom's Load Reduction Elimination Programme, which continues to restore normal supply to affected customers and strengthen network reliability in high-risk areas," Eskom said.

A key indicator that the power utility is making progress is the sustained improvement in the Energy Availability Factor, which has risen to 63.81% from the 58.31% recorded over the same period last year.

"This reflects sustained progress under Eskom's turnaround strategy, including a 9.46% improvement [4.8GW] compared to the corresponding period three years ago, driven by a continued reduction in unplanned outages and more consistent, reliable performance across the generation fleet.

"Between 19 and 25 June 2026, average unplanned outages were at 11 259MW, down from 14 801MW over the same period last year, a reduction of 3 543MW, equivalent to the capacity of a large [Lethabo] power station.

"This improvement is further reflected in the Unplanned Capacity Loss Factor [UCLF], which improved to 23.63% from 30.86% in the corresponding period last year," Eskom said.

The power utility also has some 1 550MW in cold reserve due to "excess capacity, providing further assurance of system adequacy", with diesel expenditure also on a decline.

"For the financial year to date, diesel expenditure stands at R746.41 million, with a load factor of 1.45%, significantly lower than the R4.72 billion incurred over the same period last year at a load factor of 11.45%. This reflects an 84.19% year-on-year reduction in diesel costs, driven by stronger operational performance and a significantly lower reliance on diesel-fired generation.

"This sustained reduction highlights both cost savings and the operational improvements achieved through Eskom's Generation Recovery Plan, contributing to greater efficiency in system operations.

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"Eskom's Winter Outlook, published on 22 April 2026 for the period 1 April to 31 August 2026, continues to project no load shedding, based on sustained improvements delivered through the Generation Recovery Plan," Eskom said.