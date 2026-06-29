Somalia: Somali President Arrives in Ethiopia for Talks With PM Abiy

Addis Ababa, June 29 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud arrived in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa on Sunday for a working visit expected to focus on security, regional stability and strengthening bilateral ties, Somalia's presidency said.

Mohamud and his delegation were received by Ethiopian officials upon arrival, according to a statement from the Somali presidency.

The visit comes as Somalia and Ethiopia seek to deepen diplomatic and strategic cooperation following months of efforts to repair relations that were strained by Addis Ababa's agreement with Somaliland earlier this year.

During his stay, Mohamud is expected to hold talks with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on security cooperation, economic ties and developments across the Horn of Africa, the presidency said.

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The two leaders are also expected to discuss joint efforts to address regional security challenges, including the fight against the Al-Shabaab militant group and broader cooperation between the neighboring countries.

The visit coincides with ongoing political debate inside Somalia over constitutional amendments and the country's political transition.

Opposition politicians and leaders of some federal member states have continued consultations over the changes, arguing they require broader political consensus.

The federal government, however, has defended the constitutional reforms, saying they are necessary to advance state-building, democratic governance and institutional reform.