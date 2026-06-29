South Africa: Maile Exposes Rot Inside Gauteng Schools

Gauteng education officials have recorded 41 serious corruption and maladministration allegations in public schools between 2023 and June 2026.

Johannesburg East, Ekurhuleni South, Johannesburg Central and Tshwane South account for more than half of the reported school corruption cases.

Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile says corruption in public schools has become a serious problem that is hurting learners.

Maile released findings from an internal assessment during a media briefing on Sunday.

The report looked at corruption, maladministration and poor governance in schools between 2023 and June 2026.

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It found 41 serious allegations involving people trusted to manage school money and services.

These include principals, school governing body members, finance officers, bursars, administrative staff, teachers, general workers and service providers.

Maile said the problem is not small or temporary.

"These are individuals and structures entrusted with public money, learner welfare, infrastructure, nutrition, teaching resources and the daily running of schools," he said.

"This persistence tells us that this is not a temporary problem but a structural one."

The report shows 22 cases were recorded in 2023.

Another 13 cases were recorded in 2025.

By June 2026, six new cases had already been reported.

Maile said some schools are accused of hiding money made from hiring out school halls and facilities.

He said some schools also failed to declare donations, creating hidden income streams outside normal financial controls.

The report identified key risk areas including venue bookings, scholar transport, procurement and undeclared donations.

Johannesburg East recorded the highest number of cases, accounting for 24% of all reported incidents.

The district covers areas including Alexandra, Ivory Park, Tembisa and Rabie Ridge.

Ekurhuleni South accounted for 15% of cases.

Johannesburg Central recorded 10%, while Tshwane South accounted for 7%.

Together, these four districts make up more than 56% of all recorded cases.

Maile said this shows the problem is spread across the province and not limited to one area.

He said one primary school in Johannesburg East allegedly misused more than R1-million.

At another primary school, about R230,000 was allegedly spent through irregular procurement processes.

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At one high school, more than R2.2-million was overspent across two financial years.

Maile said some payments were inflated by up to 500% above market value.

He said every rand stolen or misused is money taken away from learners.

"These figures represent classrooms not repaired, books not bought, meals not served and learners not supported," he said.

The MEC warned that corruption in schools affects the quality of education and destroys public trust.

He called on parents, teachers, school governing bodies and community members to report corruption.

Maile reminded officials that the law requires people in positions of authority to report suspected corruption involving R100,000 or more.

Under the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act, such cases must be reported to the Hawks.

He said the department will continue investigating schools and will act against anyone found guilty of stealing or misusing public resources.