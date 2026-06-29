Somalia: Southwest State Leader Opens Somalia Humanitarian Forum in Baidoa

Baidoa — The leader of Somalia's South West State, Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen, on Monday opened a national humanitarian forum bringing together federal and regional officials, aid agencies and humanitarian partners to discuss the country's worsening humanitarian needs.

The meeting was attended by the commissioner of Somalia's National Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), ministers responsible for humanitarian affairs from the federal member states, and representatives of international and local humanitarian organizations.

Participants focused on strengthening coordination between government institutions and aid agencies, accelerating relief efforts for vulnerable communities and developing strategies to address Somalia's recurring humanitarian crises.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Baidoa, Laftagareen stressed the need for closer cooperation between the government, humanitarian organizations and development partners to reduce the impact of natural disasters and improve long-term resilience.

Officials also discussed measures to improve emergency preparedness, enhance coordination among relief agencies and ensure timely assistance reaches communities affected by drought, floods and other humanitarian emergencies.

The forum is expected to produce recommendations aimed at strengthening cooperation between government institutions and humanitarian partners as Somalia continues to face one of the world's most complex humanitarian crises, driven by conflict, climate shocks and displacement.