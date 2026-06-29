Namibia: New Mural Calls for Liberty for All

As lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and others (LGBTQI+) Pride Month draws to a close, a new mural takes pride of place on Nelson Mandela Avenue.

The mural references the Namibian national anthem and calls on society to "hold high the banner of liberty" inclusive of all Namibians.

Presented by Sister Namibia and ENK Public Art, the mural is a prominent new landmark on one of the city's busiest roads.

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Speaking at the unveiling recently, Sister Namibia project coordinator Ndapwa Alweendo said the gathering was a celebration of the mural's completion but also of much more.

"We're celebrating something bigger than just a piece of public art. For so many people, public space is something that they are able to move through without thinking. But public spaces tell us so many stories about who belongs, whose histories matter, whose voices and identities are being recognised and who deserves to be seen and heard," Alweendo said.

"For the queer community in Namibia, these messages are often really mixed. Many people grow up being told to be smaller, quieter, to take up less space. This mural is our small contribution to a different message."

The mural reads "hold high the banners of liberty' above a duo of rainbow flags flying above a crowd of colourful figures holding up banners. Guests were invited to write their own messages on the blank banners.

"The line 'hold high the banner of liberty' is a beautiful line because it reminds us that liberty is not something that belongs to only some of us. Liberty is not only reserved for people who fit neatly into society's expectations of who belongs and who is correct. Liberty belongs to all Namibians," Alweendo said.

"It's a reminder that LGBTQI+ Namibians are part of this country and have always been here, contributing to communities, to families, workplaces, movements and to the future of this nation. They belong in private spaces and in public spaces."

Alweendo added that on a continent and in a country where public symbols of support for the LGBTQI+ community are quite rare, the unveiling of the mural feels really significant.

"We are the voice for the voiceless. Here in Namibia, we have the opportunity to still show up. We have the freedom still to assemble, to associate, to come together and show up with our Pride flags and paraphernalia," Equal Namibia activist Patrick Reissner said at the unveiling.

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"So, we've got to take up that space. Especially for those queer siblings across the regions, across the rest of Africa and across the rest of the world. It is a really difficult time. Look at Niger, Senegal and Ghana. We can't let Namibia get there," Reissner said.

"Let's be a beacon of hope. Let's set an example of how we can continuously, incrementally, work towards progress because it is our right to ask for and demand dignity."

Alweendo said projects such as the mural are never the work of one person or a single organisation. Collaborators include veteran artist Nicky Marais, muralist Taanyanda Matheus of Ombi Art and his assistants, ENK Public Art, Equal Namibia, Namibia Pride Week, Namibia Pride Consortium, Heinrich-Böll-Stiftung and project patron Nicola Brandt.

"Community investment for organisations like us are really the life blood and they make projects like this possible. Thank you to everyone who continues to imagine a Namibia where everyone can live openly, safely and with dignity," Alweendo said.

"We're not unveiling a wall. We're trying to unveil a statement and that statement is that liberty belongs to all of us."