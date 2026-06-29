Namibia: Nascam Members Endorse Board, Back Reforms

The Namibian Society of Composers and Authors of Music (Nascam) has retained its current board for a full three-year term, while approving governance, operational and member welfare reforms aimed at strengthening copyright administration and improving royalty collections.

The resolutions were adopted during the organisation's elective annual general meeting (AGM) in Windhoek on Saturday.

The meeting also approved the launch of the Planning, Research, Training and Information Centre (PRTIC), a new capacity-building initiative funded through a US$93 730 (about N$1.5 million) grant from Unesco International Fund for Cultural Diversity. The project is scheduled to begin in July.

Nascam board chairperson Joseph Ailonga says members had given the organisation a strong mandate to implement the reforms.

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"This AGM has provided us with a clear, ambitious mandate with the approval of the PRTIC project, the strengthening of our collection policies, and the trust placed in this board. We are ready to elevate the standards of music management in Namibia." Ailonga says.

"Our focus remains steadfast on ensuring that our creators are compensated fairly and supported professionally."

The board will continue to be led by Ailonga, alongside vice chairperson Shinana Nghixulifwa and board members Martin Morocky, popularly known as King Tee Dee, Ripuree Katamila, Bertholdt Mbinda, Gertrude Brandt and Steven Naruseb.

Patricia Ochurus and Janice Mumbangala were appointed as advisory, non-voting members to support leadership continuity.

Members also approved audited financial statements and endorsed stricter collection and payment policies, including the appointment of regional field inspectors to improve licensing compliance.

The reforms follow a regional inspection tour across the Kavango East, Kavango West, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi regions, where the board found widespread non-compliance among commercial music users.

"Multiple commercial music users openly highlighted that they had not paid or been invoiced for their music licences for up to three consecutive years," Ailonga says.

He says the findings exposed weaknesses in the organisation's current operating model.

"Acknowledging that our current model is inadequate for our dual-mandate, the board has initiated a complete redesign of our collection strategy to close enforcement gaps and restore institutional reach," he says.

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To improve organisational performance, Nascam will also introduce new staff performance measures.

"We are implementing a modernised performance regime, introducing clear key performance indicators and a new bonus framework to drive staff efficiency, accountability and improved compliance," Ailonga says.

Looking ahead, Nascam plans to strengthen professional development by partnering with the PurpleBlue Academy of Music Business to train music creators, industry professionals and staff on copyright administration, metadata management and digital revenue generation.

The organisation will also pursue a housing initiative with the Namibia Housing Action Group and the Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia to improve long-term housing security for members.

"The AGM reviewed a proposed community-driven housing scheme aimed at supporting the long-term well-being of Nascam members," Ailonga says, adding that the board had been mandated to pursue regional consultations before implementation.