Mauritius Captivates South African Travel Trade With High-Impact Three-City Roadshow

The Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority (MTPA), together with 16 of the island's leading tourism partners, has successfully concluded a high-energy three-city roadshow across South Africa, reaffirming Mauritius' status as the Indian Ocean's most sought-after island escape.

Held in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, the roadshow welcomed approximately 260 travel professionals, creating fresh business opportunities, strengthening strategic partnerships and inspiring the South African travel trade with the latest experiences, products and innovations from Destination Mauritius.

Bringing the Magic of Mauritius to Life

From turquoise lagoons and pristine beaches to vibrant culture, exceptional hospitality and world-class experiences, the MTPA unveiled the very best of Mauritius through an immersive destination presentation. Travel agents discovered the island's evolving tourism offering, designed to appeal to every traveller--from honeymooners and families to adventure seekers and luxury enthusiasts.

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Where Partnerships Turn into Business

The roadshow's dynamic B2B networking sessions placed South African travel professionals face-to-face with Mauritian hotels, resorts, airlines and destination management companies. These valuable exchanges fostered new commercial partnerships, generated fresh sales opportunities and equipped agents with the tools to confidently sell Mauritius as the destination of choice.

South Africa: A Market That Matters

As one of Mauritius' strongest and most loyal source markets, South Africa continues to play a pivotal role in the island's tourism success. With excellent air connectivity, close proximity and a deep affinity for the destination, the market remains a cornerstone of MTPA's international growth strategy. The roadshow further reinforced these ties while showcasing new reasons for South Africans to return to the island.

Commenting on the initiative, Benoît Harter, Director of the Mauritius Tourism Promotion Authority, said: "Following our standout presence at Africa's Travel INDABA, where Mauritius showcased a destination stand that truly reflected the quality and ambition of our tourism offering, this roadshow represents the next phase of our strategy to strengthen our presence in South Africa's premium travel segment. South Africa remains one of our most strategic markets, and our ambition is clear: to position Mauritius as the first choice for discerning travellers seeking authentic luxury, unforgettable experiences and world-class hospitality. By working hand in hand with our travel trade partners, we are building lasting relationships that will drive sustainable growth and create new opportunities for the Mauritian tourism industry."

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A Showcase of Mauritian Excellence

The Mauritian delegation brought together an impressive collection of the island's premier tourism brands, including luxury and lifestyle resorts, boutique accommodation providers, airlines and destination management companies. Together, they presented an unrivalled portfolio of travel experiences that reflects the diversity, quality and authenticity of the Mauritian holiday experience.

Driving the Next Wave of Tourism Growth

The successful roadshow highlights the MTPA's continued commitment to investing in key international markets, empowering travel trade partners and elevating Mauritius' global visibility. By strengthening industry relationships and inspiring confidence in the destination, the initiative paves the way for sustained visitor growth from South Africa.

More than a destination, Mauritius is an invitation to reconnect, explore and create unforgettable memories. Through initiatives such as this roadshow, the MTPA continues to position the island not simply as a holiday choice, but as the Indian Ocean's most compelling travel experience.