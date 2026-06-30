South Africa: Introducing the Climate for Growth Project

analysis

The Climate for Growth project builds on a previous project implemented by Democracy Works Foundation (DWF), from 2022 to 2024, titled Fostering Inclusive Growth through Climate Change Champions (FIGCCC). The FIGCCC project, co-funded by the EU, supported democratic and participatory processes within the renewable energy economy in two provinces in South Africa. Piloted in the Northern Cape and Western Cape Provinces, the project demonstrated significant success in building the capacity of both communities and municipal governance systems to navigate climate impacts and energy transitions. It has also increased coordination between Independent Power Producers (IPPs), local government officials, and community-based civil society organisations. This led to a significant enhancement in civil society participation in climate change planning and improved the coordination of socio-economic development investments from the province's renewable energy sector.

The Climate for Growth project is implemented within DWF's Climate, Environment and Resources Governance (CERG) Programme, which seeks to democratise climate action by embedding climate and environmental decisions in transparent, accountable, and inclusive governance systems at local, national, and international levels. With climate and environmental issues increasingly prioritised in policy and investment decision-making, the CERG aims to leverage this increased focus as an opportunity to strengthen governance and promote democratic policies, processes and institutions.

The CERG programme works within four principles that help us define and work towards climate, energy, and environmental democracy. These principles inform our project design, strategic partnership formation, and advocacy agendas, and include:

1. Integrating adaptation into the Just Energy Transition (JET)

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2. Strengthen local governance structures

3. Intersectionality as Efficiency

4. Strength in Diversity

Therefore, the Climate for Growth project also seeks to strengthen oversight and participation around the Just Energy Transition by creating platforms for dialogue, participatory monitoring, and collaborative planning between stakeholders. Through this work, Climate for Growth contributes to more inclusive, accountable, and community-responsive climate governance systems in South Africa.

Project Goal

To advance climate and energy democracy through strengthened civil society participation, inclusive provincial and local governance, coordinated socio-economic development, and community-based pilot initiatives to advance climate-smart solutions. This will be achieved through the establishment of a multistakeholder Joint Steering Committee aimed at fostering collaboration and mutual ownership of socio-economic development outcomes in the identified district municipalities.

This action will support the following specific objectives:

Strengthening Civil Society Capacity for Inclusive Climate Governance

Strengthening Sub-national Climate and Energy Governance

Aligning IPP Investments with Local Priorities.

Expected Project Outcomes

Through the implementation of this project, DWF seeks to contribute to a more inclusive and climate-resilient renewable energy transition in South Africa by:

1. Strengthening the capacity of civil society and community-based organisations to participate effectively in climate governance, adaptation planning, and energy transition processes.

2. Supporting municipalities to better integrate climate resilience, renewable energy governance, and community-based priorities into statutory planning and development frameworks.

3. Improving collaboration, accountability, and coordination between municipalities, communities, civil society organisations, and IPPs.

4. Promoting participatory and community-responsive approaches to socio-economic development investments linked to renewable energy projects.

5. Increasing oversight, transparency, and public participation in local climate and energy governance processes.

Geographic Footprint

This project implements activities in the Namakwa District Municipality in the Northern Cape Province. With a focus on the following local municipalities: Khâi-Ma, Nama Khoi, and Karoo Hoogland.

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The project aims to deliver its interventions in collaboration with provincial departments, municipalities, community organisations, and the private sector, specifically Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Target Beneficiaries

Primary Beneficiaries

Community-based organisations / Civil society organisations

Local government officials and municipal planning departments

Independent Power Producers.

Secondary Beneficiaries

Women and youth in climate-vulnerable communities

Rural and marginalised communities

Local entrepreneurs and small businesses across various sectors.

Wider Stakeholders