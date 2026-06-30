Uganda's Army Chief Orders Shutdown of Country's Biggest Media Group

The most prominent media outlets in Uganda remain unable to operate after the army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the son of President Museveni and his likely successor, ordered the military shutdown on Sunday of the country's largest media group's headquarters in Kampala. The move has drawn widespread criticism.

The Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) has condemned what it called a flagrant attack on media freedom, demanding the "immediate reopening of these media houses".

It added that journalists and media workers should be allowed "to continue their work without any form of harassment and intimidation."

FAJ President Omar Faruk Osman said that "the deployment of soldiers to storm and shut down Uganda's leading independent media houses is one of the clearest manifestations of authoritarian rule and the deepening culture of impunity that now silences the few remaining foundations of democratic governance in the country."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A veteran journalist from the channel told AFP on condition of anonymity on Sunday: "We were shut down by the army -- both the studios and the NTV offices." He added: "No one is allowed in or out. Those who were working last night were ordered to leave by the army."

Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda, which owns NTV Uganda and Spark TV, said it remained under military siege throughout Sunday, "with several armed personnel deployed at its headquarters in Namuwongo and broadcast centres at the Kampala Serena International Conference Centre."

Both channels remained off air on Monday, disrupting the work of the country's largest independent media house.

Late on Sunday, veteran journalist and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) leader Andrew Mwenda said an agreement had been reached with the army chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to reopen NTV Uganda and the nation's largest independent English-language daily newspaper.

Kainerugaba confirmed at 9pm on Sunday on his X account that they were "having discussions with allies in the UK and Europe about re-opening both NTV and Daily Monitor."

By Monday, however, NMG said it had received no official communication.

Kainerugaba "has over the past months become very influential on almost everything in the country," a freelance journalist told RFI. "He makes orders on social media, which lead to arrests of people. To him, it displays pure abuse of power."

Uganda army chief shuts down media group amid widespread curb on free speech

Attacks on journalism

NMG is the largest independent media house in East and Central Africa, with operations in print, broadcast and digital media serving the largest audiences across the region.

In Uganda, NMG also owns the Daily Monitor, The East African, 93.3 KFM, 90.4 Dembe FM, Ennyanda newspaper and the Nation Courier, among other platforms.

Kainerugaba wrote on X that the Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda would "not reopen without my permission".

He added: "In Uganda, I do not believe in a free press! The press should be guided by cadres of the revolution," he stated in a series of threatening posts. He added: "The closure of NTV and Monitor is just the beginning. We are going to arrest many more."

The government of Museveni already shut down the Daily Monitor for 10 days in 2013 over reports regarding his succession. Kainerugaba has been mentioned as a likely successor to his ageing father, particularly after January's elections.

Museveni has ruled the country since 1986. His son is known for his controversial social media posts, which have included threats to "behead" opposition leader Bobi Wine.

Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential elections

Condemnations

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is a true sign of state capture," a reader of the Monitor wrote on social media about the shutdown.

Regional and international media bodies condemned the developments and called for restraint. The East African Press Councils (EAPC) urged governments across the region to de-escalate hostilities with the media, saying the shutdown reflected "growing pressure on independent journalism."

The East Africa Journalists Federation (EAJF) also condemned the crackdown, warning that "terrorising the media is no solution to challenges the country is facing and fast-fading public trust in President Museveni's regime."

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) also condemned the shutdown, with CPJ calling on Ugandan authorities to immediately restore broadcasts, end the security operation at Nation Media Group, and ensure journalists can work without interference or fear of reprisal.