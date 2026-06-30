Sudan: Minnawi - Armed Forces and Joint Forces Deal a Double Blow to RSF Militia in Kulbus

KHARTOUM, June 29, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Governor of the Darfur Region, Minni Arko Minnawi, stated that the Armed Forces, the Joint Forces, and the Popular Resistance, backed by public support, inflicted severe losses on the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia during the battles in Kulbus, describing the outcome as an "unforgettable lesson."

In a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, Minnawi added:

"If you see the lion's teeth protruding, do not think that the lion is smiling... Morale is sky-high."