South Africa: Urgent Appeal to Health Workers - Reject the 30 June Deadline and Help Victims of Xenophobia

29 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By South African Public Health Professionals

In the lead-up to the 30 June 2026 deadline set by anti-immigrant groups, South African public health professionals call on health workers to support and protect the rights of refugees and migrants, ensuring equitable access to healthcare for all, regardless of documentation status.

Background

South Africa hosted about 2.4 million international migrants as of 2022, accounting for 3.9% of the population. Most come from the Southern African Development Community region including Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Lesotho, Malawi - countries with which South Africa shares deep economic, cultural, and historical ties.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) notes explicitly that immigrants "play a role in South Africa's economy, contributing to economic growth, and diversity". By comparison, 8.1 million South Africans have moved between provinces according to the same Stats SA report. Internal migration, therefore, accounts for a substantially larger movement of people within South Africa than international migration, and both forms of population mobility require effective planning and resource allocation, including for health services.

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Xenophobia has a history within democratic South Africa dating back to the early 1990s. Increasing anger and frustration with unemployment, poor service delivery and a sense of abandonment by the government is channelled towards migrants and refugees, driven by misinformation. This has led to violence in many forms and created a climate of fear among migrant and refugee communities. Organised anti-immigrant groups orchestrating this violence and attacks have promoted an unauthorised 30 June 2026 deadline for undocumented migrants to...

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