Tanzania: Govt Clarifies Guest House ID Rule Amid Security Concerns

Dodoma — THE government has moved to clarify its new directive requiring guest houses to verify the identity of all guests, saying the measure is aimed at strengthening national security rather than restricting access to accommodation services.

Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi said the rule does not exclusively apply to National Identification Authority (NIDA) cards, as earlier widely interpreted, but to any valid and recognised form of identification.

Speaking on TBC1's Jambo programme on Monday, Katambi explained that guests can still be admitted using alternative documents such as a passport, driving licence, or voter's identification card, provided they contain verifiable personal details.

"The intention is simple, every person checking in and out of a guest house must be identifiable. This is about security, not exclusion," he said.

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The clarification comes days after the minister announced the directive in Parliament in Dodoma, sparking public debate over its scope and implementation.

Katambi also dismissed concerns that requiring identification at guest houses could expose sensitive personal information, insisting that the details on official IDs are already routinely shared across public and private services.

"There is nothing confidential about presenting an ID. It is a standard requirement in many service points," he added.

In the same interview, the minister addressed broader security-related restrictions on public gatherings, saying the government's priority remains maintaining peace and preventing disorder.

He warned that intelligence reports had indicated attempts by some individuals to mobilise activities that could disrupt public order, adding that authorities would take firm action against any incitement to violence.

"Democracy must operate within the bounds of law and order. Our duty is to ensure citizens continue to live in peace and safety," he said.

The government maintains that its recent security directives are preventive measures designed to safeguard stability across the country.