South Africa: IFP Statement On the Expulsion of Ophongolo Councillors

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) National Council has, in terms of Section 11.10 of the IFP Constitution, resolved to expel, with immediate effect, six councillors serving in the Ophongolo Local Municipality.

The expelled councillors are:

·⁠ ⁠Mr KE Nxumalo

·⁠ ⁠Mr BE Ntshangase (Deputy Mayor)

·⁠ ⁠Mr MP Mafuleka

·⁠ ⁠Mr VR Buthelezi

·⁠ ⁠Mr FS Masango

·⁠ ⁠Mr M Mthembu

The former councillors were found guilty of five disciplinary charges, including, but not limited to, bringing the Party into disrepute, persistent non-compliance with lawful Party instructions, and conduct that undermined Party discipline and organisational cohesion.

The decision of the National Council takes immediate effect. The Ophongolo Local Municipality has been formally notified of the expulsions.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa

MP IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029