Zimbabwe: ZRP Probes Claims Linked to Detective's Death

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has dismissed what it describes as misleading and false social media claims surrounding the death of Detective Sergeant Milika Laison and his alleged attendance at the ongoing Sergeants' Developmental Course at Ntabazinduna Police Academy.

Police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the force was concerned by the spread of misinformation saying official records do not support claims that the late detective had reported for training before his death.

According to the police, Detective Sergeant Milika (43) died in a road traffic accident on 25 June 2026 at around 10pm near the 203-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road while travelling from Beitbridge towards Masvingo in a Honda Fit.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern the misleading, incorrect facts and viral social media posts on the death of Detective Sergeant Milika Laison (43) and the ongoing Sergeants' Developmental Course at Ntabazinduna Academy," Commissioner Nyathi said.

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He said police records show that the detective never officially reported for the course, which began on 19 June.

"For the record, Sergeant Milika died in an unfortunate road traffic accident at the 203-kilometre peg along the Masvingo-Beitbridge Road while driving a Honda Fit vehicle towards Masvingo on 25th June 2026 at around 2200 hours. He was on his way from Beitbridge.

"He was not coming from Ntabazinduna Police Academy as alleged. Police trainers at the academy have checked their records and indicated that there is no record of the late member checking in at the academy on 19th June 2026 when other trainees came. A roll-call on 20th June 2026 by the training coordinator established that the late Detective Sergeant Milika was among the list of members who had not reported for training," said Nyathi.

The police spokesperson said CID Headquarters later informed the academy that Detective Sergeant Milika had submitted his resignation notice and would not be attending the training course.

"CID Headquarters training subsequently advised the Ntabazinduna Academy that Detective Sergeant Milika had tendered his resignation notice and was not coming for training. His name was then removed from the list of absent trainees," he said.

However, Commissioner Nyathi said authorities would investigate allegations circulating online suggesting that the officer may have entered and left the academy without following official procedures.

"If the late Detective Sergeant Milika sneaked into the training academy on 19th June 2026 using unorthodox means or without being accounted for and later sneaked out on 20th June 2026, action will certainly be taken against the concerned instructors who did not observe and follow set standards and protocol for Zimbabwe Republic Police training programmes," he said.

The police also confirmed they were investigating social media posts allegedly made by the late detective in which he claimed to have been subjected to inhuman treatment while at the academy.

Nyathi said the Commissioner-General of Police had ordered a full investigation to establish the facts.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police command is aware of social media posts by the late member alleging inhuman treatment by instructors at the depot. The Commissioner-General of Police has directed that full facts be established to find out the veracity of the allegations and if indeed the late member used his personal vehicle to sneak into the academy contrary to the parameters which bar trainees from bringing personal or private vehicles to the academy," he said.

He added that official records showed the detective was at his duty station in Beitbridge on 20 June.

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"It is on record that the late member was at his mother station, CID Beitbridge on 20th June 2026 and engaged his Officer-In-Charge," Nyathi said.

Extending condolences to the detective's family, the police appealed to the public to avoid spreading unverified information while investigations continue.

"As the Zimbabwe Republic Police command extends condolences to the Milika family, it's sad that some individuals are using the social media to misrepresent facts and in the process cause alarm in the Zimbabwe Republic Police. The Zimbabwe Republic Police therefore dismisses incorrect facts with the contempt which they deserve. The police command urges the Milika family to engage the Zimbabwe Republic Police for the correct facts and not to be misled by the social media activists or posts," said Commissioner Nyathi.