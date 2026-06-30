Zimbabwe: No More Hiding - Smart Traffic System Hunts Down Offenders

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume says the city's new smart traffic management system will improve the enforcement of traffic laws by using technology to identify offenders and issue fines directly to motorists.

Mafume said once the database is fully operational, motorists who commit traffic offences will receive their fines on their mobile phones, removing the need for the "cat and mouse" game between police and motorists.

"This is going to work. When the database is working properly, you will receive your fine on your phone. Your car will be identified so that the cat and mouse that our police play with the motorists will not be necessary," he said.

He said the City of Harare will share its database with the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) to ensure traffic offenders are identified and fined.

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Mafume said the city also plans to reintroduce a system requiring motorists to clear all outstanding fines with the municipality or the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) before renewing their vehicle licenses.

"In the old days, if you remember, you needed to finish and pay up all your fines before you could renew your road license. So we are going to have to go back to that system," he said.

He added that the city would engage the Ministry of Transport and other authorities to introduce a points deduction system on drivers' licenses.

Under the proposed system, repeat traffic offenders could have points deducted from their licenses, be required to undergo driver retesting or even be prohibited from driving.

"If you keep on committing offences, you will then end up not driving at all. We will prohibit you from driving in the streets of Harare because you are not a driver, but a terrorist of other motorists and pedestrians," Mafume said.

He said the measures are aimed at reducing the growing number of road accident deaths in the city.

"The number of lives that we are losing in cities through accidents is worrying to say the least. Therefore, we have to curb it," he said.