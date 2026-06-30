Somalia: Somaliland President Opens National Judiciary Conference, Pledges Judicial Independence

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Sunday opened the 10th National Judiciary Conference, reaffirming his administration's commitment to strengthening judicial independence, the rule of law and equal access to justice.

The conference, held in Hargeisa, brought together senior members of Somaliland's judiciary, the Justice Committee, lawmakers, government officials, judges, prosecutors, lawyers, representatives of international organizations and other stakeholders involved in justice sector reform.

Addressing the gathering, President Irro described the judiciary and justice system as the cornerstone of constitutional governance, saying an independent and effective judiciary is essential to protecting citizens' rights, upholding the rule of law and safeguarding state institutions.

"The judiciary and justice are the most important pillars for protecting the rule of law, the rights of citizens and the foundations of statehood," the president said.

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Irro said public confidence in the judiciary underpins peace, stability, social trust, international engagement and national development, adding that a credible justice system is fundamental to Somaliland's democratic institutions.

The president reaffirmed his government's commitment to respecting the constitutional separation of powers while promoting cooperation among the executive, legislative and judicial branches.

He said the government remained committed to building a judicial system that is independent, transparent, impartial and grounded in justice and equality, ensuring every citizen has access to fair and unbiased legal proceedings.

Irro also acknowledged challenges facing the justice sector and pledged that his administration would work to address the judiciary's institutional needs and improve its capacity.

He urged judges, prosecutors and members of the Justice Committee to continue safeguarding judicial independence, uphold the rule of law and preserve the integrity of the courts.

The president described the conference as an important platform for reviewing existing challenges and developing national strategies to improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of Somaliland's judicial system.

The annual judiciary conference serves as Somaliland's highest forum for evaluating justice sector reforms and identifying priorities aimed at strengthening legal institutions and enhancing public confidence in the administration of justice.

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(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)