South Africa: IFP Calls for Peaceful and Responsible Marches

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) acknowledges the genuine concerns of many South Africans regarding illegal immigration and its impact on communities, public services, employment, and the rule of law. These concerns deserve to be heard and addressed through decisive leadership and expeditious government action.

As marches are expected to take place tomorrow, the IFP calls on all participants to exercise their constitutional right to protest peacefully, responsibly, and within the bounds of the law.

The legitimate concerns of society must not be overshadowed by unlawful conduct during the nationwide protests.

The responsibility for addressing illegal immigration must receive the priority attention of the State through effective border management, law enforcement, and the proper application of immigration laws.

We also call on law enforcement agencies to ensure that the marches remain peaceful and that the law is upheld at all times.

The IFP believes that South Africans can express their concerns firmly, while remaining respectful of the Constitution and the rule of law.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa, MP

IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029