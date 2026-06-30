Tanzania Invests 12.6 Bn/ - On the Serengeti Infrastructure to Protect Its Tourism Crown Jewel

SERENGETI: TANZANIA is executing a 12.6bn/- infrastructure program inside Serengeti National Park, betting that protecting the country's most valuable tourism asset requires investing not only in wildlife conservation but also in resilient transport networks capable of withstanding increasingly extreme weather.

The investment comes as the government seeks to strengthen infrastructure in one of the world's most iconic protected areas, ensuring uninterrupted access for visitors while reinforcing conservation management.

Few protected areas carry as much global significance as the Serengeti.

The vast ecosystem, famous for the annual migration of more than two million wildebeest, zebras and gazelles, consistently ranks among the world's premier wildlife destinations.

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It attracts hundreds of thousands of international visitors each year and has become the defining symbol of Tanzania's tourism industry.

Its economic importance extends well beyond the park's boundaries.

Tourism is Tanzania's leading foreign exchange earner and among the country's largest economic sectors, supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs directly and indirectly.

The Serengeti sits at the center of that economy, generating revenue for conservation, local communities, hotels, airlines and government finances.

For Tanzanian officials, investing in infrastructure inside the park is therefore more than improving roads.

It is an investment in the long-term competitiveness of the country's tourism economy.

"The Sixth Phase Government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan, through the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, is investing significantly to ensure that the efforts undertaken to market Destination Tanzania are matched by equally strong investments in infrastructure, so that visitors interested in experiencing Tanzania's attractions find quality facilities and services on the ground," said Catherine Mbena, Assistant Conservation Commissioner for Corporate Communications at Tanzania National Parks (TANAPA).

The largest project involves rehabilitation of the 121-kilometer Ndabaka-Seronera road, the principal gateway linking the Serengeti with western Tanzania.

The 4.5 billion-shilling project includes heavy grading of the entire route, construction of seven box culverts and raising road embankments across flood-prone sections.

Construction began in June and is expected to be completed in December.

A further 8.1 billion shillings has been allocated for the construction of bridges and river crossings at Banagi, Mti wa Rangi, Naabi, Kwa Bona and Mokas. Geotechnical investigations have been completed, with engineering designs now underway before construction begins.

The investment reflects a broader policy aimed at ensuring infrastructure development advances conservation while supporting economic growth.

"Our policy objective is to ensure that infrastructure development supports conservation rather than compromises it," said TANAPA Conservation Commissioner Musa Nasoro Kuji.

"Reliable transport infrastructure strengthens park management, improves visitor experience, enhances emergency response capability and contributes to sustainable tourism, while safeguarding the ecological integrity of the Serengeti for future generations."

Engineering inside the Serengeti presents unique challenges because every structure must be designed to protect one of the world's most sensitive ecosystems.

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"Every infrastructure intervention inside Serengeti must meet rigorous engineering and environmental standards," said TANAPA engineer Abubakari Avanda Mshamu.

"We are ensuring that construction materials and structural designs are fully compatible with the Serengeti ecosystem and its status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Our objective is to build infrastructure that can withstand extreme weather while preserving the park's outstanding universal value."

For Tanzania, the program represents a long-term investment in an ecosystem that underpins one of Africa's most valuable tourism economies.

By improving year-round access while protecting the ecological integrity of the Serengeti, the government aims to ensure that conservation, tourism and economic growth continue to reinforce one another, securing the future of one of the world's greatest natural landscapes.