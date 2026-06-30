South Africa: 'Better to Be Safe Than Sorry' - 1,800 Zimbabweans Seek Repatriation

Immigrant families have been displaced in the Western Cape

A large group of Zimbabweans are at the refugee reception centre in Cape Town, wishing to be repatriated.

Women and children spent a cold night inside the centre, while men stayed outside in the rain.

The group will likely be moved to a repatriation centre in Musina.

About 1,800 displaced Zimbabweans were being processed for repatriation at the Home Affairs Refugee Reception Centre in Epping on Monday.

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The group spent Saturday night sleeping rough in the rain near the Zimbabwean Consulate in District Six before they were relocated to the refugee centre on Sunday.

They have fled their homes in rural towns, such as Robertson, amid fears of violence against immigrants.

Women and children had spent Sunday night inside the centre, while men stayed outside. On Monday morning, scores of people were in the street, hanging up their blankets and clothes to dry.

Both SAPS and the metro police were monitoring. Emergency medical officials and disaster risk management officials were on standby.

Spray Vumdi, who lived in Philippi in Cape Town, said he had been in the country for four years.

"Most of us are fearing for our lives. It's better to be safe than sorry. That's why we decided to leave the country," said Vumdi.

"It's their right to march ... but not to attack people. If they were marching peacefully with no threats and attacks, it would be better. If Africans can unite and be one, I think it would be much better. We could build our nation together, rather than fighting one another," said Vumdi.

"It's cold. There are no blankets; they were all wet," he said.

Ndinzwei Marimba was waiting in line to be processed. She said she worked on a farm in Robertson. "We are very scared. Our landlord said we must go home. We have children here. They are very hungry; we don't have money," she said.

Ali Sablay, Gift of the Givers project coordinator, said more people, in addition to those being transported from the consulate, had arrived at the refugee centre.

He said that when Gift of the Givers arrived at the centre, "We found thousands of people sleeping in the cold rain last night. All their belongings got soaking wet."

The organisation is providing hot meals, baby packs, hygiene products and water.

He said Home Affairs brought in extra officials to try to speed up the process.

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Sablay said they got permission from Home Affairs to put up tents in the interim to provide shelter.

"Once people are on their buses, we will be giving them a snack pack to at least have a meal and take care of their kids on the long journey home."

Sikawu Makubalo, director of Ecumenical Affairs for the Methodist Church of Southern Africa, said the church had come to assist.

"We have to guard the dignity of all people. We are all Africans. As Africans, we need to make sure that we work for the development of Africa ... I don't know what this will achieve except that Africans will remain vulnerable," he said.

Home Affairs spokesperson Thulani Mavuso told GroundUp that people would be taken to a repatriation site in Musina once processed before going home. It is unclear how long the repatriation process will take.