Kenya: Gachagua Accuses Government of Economic Exclusion in Coast Region

29 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy Party Leader Rigathi Gachagua has expanded his political outreach to the Coast region, while accusing President William Ruto's administration of sidelining local communities.

In a statement via his social media, Gachagua said he interrupted his 45-day consultations at his Wamunyoro residence to attend a meeting with leaders of the Mijikenda community.

"My cousins from the Mijikenda community required my presence at a meeting of the leaders of the Mijikenda community under their spokesman, Hon. Chirau Ali Makwere," he said.

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The former Deputy President said the gathering brought together leaders from all nine Mijikenda communities, including the Digo, Giriama, Duruma, Rabai, Chonyi, Kauma, Kambe, Jibana and Ribe.

During the meeting, Gachagua claimed Coast leaders raised concerns over alleged economic exclusion, loss of local employment opportunities, management of the Port of Mombasa, exploitation of mineral resources and land disputes.

"My cousins from Coast are a community in distress....their economic lifeline, the Port of Mombasa, is in the process of being sold to foreigners, top Kenyan political leaders, notorious political brokers and the oligarchy," Gachagua narrated.

He also alleged that government appointments and economic opportunities had been concentrated among individuals connected to President William Ruto's family, while accusing the administration of suppressing dissent in the region.

achagua further alleged that drug trafficking was being protected by senior government officials and linked the issue to insecurity affecting young people in the Coast region.

He pledged political solidarity with Coast leaders, saying communities from across Kenya would work together toward what he described as national liberation

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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