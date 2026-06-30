Uganda: 'When a Girl Is Empowered, an Entire Community Benefits' - a Ugandan Activist Delivers Hope for Survivors of Violence

TORORO DISTRICT, Uganda - Norah's work is also her passion: championing opportunities for girls. In Rubongi Subcounty, she supports teenage mothers to enrol in up-skilling programmes that open pathways to education, economic empowerment and independence.

"I love serving girls," Norah says with quiet determination. "When a girl is empowered, an entire family and community benefits."

A respected community activist, Norah is among the women trained under the SASA! Gender-Based Violence (GBV) prevention model, implemented through Spotlight Initiative by UN Women and UGANET. She completed the full learning cycle, which strengthened her confidence, deepened her knowledge, and equipped her to challenge harmful norms in her community.

Strengthening awareness and reporting

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Gender-based violence is widespread in Rubongi but often unrecognized, unreported and normalized.

"People did not understand what GBV was, where to report it, or how survivors could get help," Norah explains. "Many stayed silent."

"Men think twice. Families talk more openly. Survivors feel they have somewhere to turn." - Norah, community activist

After the training, Norah and other activists began sensitizing the community to recognize GBV and to better understand reporting mechanisms and survivors' rights. As awareness grew, so did the number of reported cases, a sign not necessarily of rising violence, but of increased trust in systems and greater courage among survivors.

"The mindset has changed," Norah reflects. "Now people understand the consequences of violence. Men think twice. Families talk more openly. Survivors feel they have somewhere to turn."

From survivor to local leader

Norah's leadership is shaped by her own personal experience.

"I was once a victim of violence," she shares. "I promised myself that if I ever had the opportunity, I would stand up for women and girls."

Her resilience, credibility and activism led to her election as Women's Chairperson at her subcounty - a role she attributes to the confidence, networks and leadership skills she gained through Spotlight Initiative.

"The training gave me a voice," Norah says. "It helped me earn trust in the community and take on leadership [roles]."

Spotlight Initiative works to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls, strengthen survivor services, and shift harmful social norms. In Uganda, it is supported by the European Union, the Netherlands and the United Nations and delivered through UN Women, UNDP, UNFPA, UNICEF and UNHCR, in partnership with government and civil society.