South Africa: Police Must Enforce the Law and Stop Vigilante Intimidation

June 30 is upon us - the unofficial "deadline" set by the anti-migrant and vigilante group March and March for undocumented foreign nationals to leave the country.

Understandably, this has caused a lot of anxiety and panic, especially among foreign nationals of African origin, who are the target of March and March's xenophobic abuse.

Many South Africans are watching the build-up closely, with the memory of the July 2021 unrest fresh in their minds.

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As expected, the vigilante group, led by failed radio DJ Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, has applied for permission to demonstrate in at least two major cities: Johannesburg and Durban.

While initial confusion reigned when Ngobese-Zuma accused the eThekwini Municipality of declining their request to march, it seems that they will be allowed to do so, but through an alternative route to the one they had sought.

Similarly, in Johannesburg, the City has confirmed that the anti-foreigner grouping has applied to march through Hillbrow, among other places.

There is a reason why they are targeting Hillbrow in Johannesburg and the Point precinct in Durban. These are areas most inhabited by foreign nationals. To march through these areas would only serve one purpose, to provoke the residents and foment violence.

South Africa is a country with the rule of law and a strong constitution with human rights at the centre.

Up to this point, the police have allowed Ngobese-Zuma and her ilk to do as they please. They brandish traditional weapons and, in some cases, guns in clear sight. Widely circulated video footage showed Nkosikhona Ndabandaba, one of the March and March leaders, attacking a man believed to be a foreign national. Police have access to this but have done nothing about it. It is illegal to brandish traditional weapons during a protest, yet the police have stood back and allowed this to happen. The group has also undermined and defied agreed protocols, changing routes without permission. So far the police have treated March and March with kid gloves. This is unacceptable, as the law is the law.

These are not "peaceful protestors" but political actors with the intention to undermine the state.

As we see in the story of Brian Muziringa below, the Afrophobic vigilantes do not distinguish between documented and undocumented foreign nationals. Dealing with migration is the government's responsibility to sort out. We did not elect March and March to be our representatives.

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The problem with lawbreakers is that they are opportunistic in nature and are always looking to see how far they can push the envelope. Once the police start compromising with the law, then we might just as well not have any laws.

As peace-loving South Africans, we expect the police to enforce the law in Johannesburg and anywhere else where Jacinta and her friends show their faces.

- Ngalwa is the Editor-in-Chief of Our City News