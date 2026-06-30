Namibia: Challenges and Opportunities in Namibia's Oil Future

While digitisation offers immense promise for Namibia's oil and gas sector, its success depends on the country's ability to overcome critical challenges.

As the industry evolves, addressing these issues will be key to ensuring a sustainable and inclusive digital transformation.

One of the most pressing concerns is the shortage of skilled professionals.

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Current estimates indicate that Namibia can meet only about 45% of the technical skills required by the oil and gas sector. This gap spans fields such as data science, engineering, cybersecurity, and digital systems management.

Without a sufficiently skilled workforce, Namibia risks becoming overly dependent on foreign expertise.

To mitigate this, the country must invest in education and vocational training, modernise curricula, and promote partnerships between universities and industry players. Knowledge transfer programmes will also be essential in building local capacity.

Digitisation relies heavily on robust digital infrastructure, including high-speed internet, reliable telecommunications, and secure data systems. Namibia's vast geography and offshore operations make this particularly challenging.

Significant investment is required to develop high-bandwidth networks, remote monitoring systems, and advanced communication technologies.

Without these, real-time data exchange and remote operations - core elements of digitisation, cannot function effectively.

As digital systems become more integrated, they also become more vulnerable to cyber threats. Oil and gas infrastructure is a high-value target for cyberattacks, which can disrupt operations, compromise data, and cause significant financial losses Namibia must therefore prioritise cybersecurity by implementing strong regulatory frameworks, adopting international best practices, and investing in national cyber defence capabilities.

Collaboration with institutions such as the Namibia Cybersecurity Incident Response Team is crucial in building resilience against digital threats.

Successful digitisation requires coordination among multiple stakeholders, including government agencies, private companies, academic institutions, and international partners.

Public-private partnerships will be particularly important in mobilising resources, sharing knowledge, and accelerating innovation. Regulatory frameworks must also evolve to support digital transformation. Clear policies on data governance, cybersecurity, and technology adoption will provide a stable environment for investment and innovation.

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Despite these challenges, digitisation presents a unique opportunity for Namibia to drive inclusive economic growth.

By creating jobs in emerging fields such as automation, data analytics, and digital infrastructure, the sector can stimulate broader economic development.

Moreover, the adoption of digital technologies can support environmental sustainability, improve safety standards, and enhance Namibia's position in the global energy market.

The path forward is clear - Namibia must treat digitisation as a national priority.

With coordinated investment, strong governance, and a commitment to skills development, the country can overcome its challenges and unlock the full potential of its oil and gas resources.

In doing so, Namibia will not only build a modern energy sector but also lay the foundation for a resilient, knowledge-driven economy, which is one that thrives in the digital age.

- Helene Vosloo is an executive for economics and market development at the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia.