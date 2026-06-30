South Africa: Be Cautious Tomorrow, Committee Chair Urges Street Vendors and Small Business Operators

The Chairperson of the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, Ms Sonja Boshoff, has called on small business operators and street vendors to exercise extreme caution on Tuesday, 30 June and to avoid exposing themselves to unnecessary danger.

"The concerns many South Africans have regarding the impact of illegal immigration are genuine and deserve to be heard. These concerns point to systemic failures that require decisive and lawful action by government. However, no grievance can ever justify vandalism, intimidation, assault or any other form of criminal conduct.

"The constitutional right to protest is fundamental to our democracy, but it must always be exercised peacefully, responsibly and within the confines of the law. The rights of those who protest must be balanced with the rights of others to safety, dignity, freedom of movement and the protection of their property," stressed Ms Boshoff.

The committee has called on street vendors, particularly foreign nationals operating in affected areas, to avoid confrontation with protesters and to exercise heightened caution until the situation has stabilised.

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The unofficial deadline of 30 June, set by anti-illegal immigration activists, has generated significant public attention, with demonstrations taking place across parts of the country over the past two months. While the frustrations expressed by many communities cannot simply be dismissed, any attempt to take the law into one's own hands must be unequivocally condemned.

Ms Boshoff said the current situation highlights the urgent need for government to demonstrate that immigration laws are being enforced consistently, fairly and without fear or favour.

"Government must communicate a clear and credible plan beyond the 30 June deadline. Failure to do so risks creating uncertainty and allowing legitimate public concerns to be exploited by opportunists or political actors seeking to incite instability."

She further called on the South African Police Service to uphold the Constitution by acting professionally, impartially and without political interference.

"The police have a constitutional duty to protect every person within South Africa, to facilitate lawful and peaceful protest, and to act decisively against violence, intimidation, looting and criminality, regardless of who is responsible. Lawful protest must never be obstructed, but equally, the rule of law must prevail, and those who commit criminal acts must be held accountable."

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Ms Boshoff concluded by urging all South Africans to act responsibly and peacefully.

"Our democracy is strongest when the Constitution is respected, the law is applied equally, and grievances are addressed through lawful processes rather than violence. South Africa must remain a country governed by the rule of law, where public order and human dignity are protected without exception."