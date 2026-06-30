Uganda: Maj Gen Busizoori Outlines New Ebola Measures Along Uganda-DRC Border

The Uganda Peoples' Defence Forces (UPDF) 4 Infantry Division Commander, Maj Gen Felix Busizoori, has outlined comprehensive Ebola prevention measures aimed at protecting Uganda from the disease while strengthening the regulation of livestock trade along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) border.

The measures follow the Ebola outbreak in the DRC, which prompted the suspension of cross-border livestock trade as part of efforts to prevent the disease from spreading into Uganda.

Speaking on the measures, Maj Gen Busizoori said the National Task Force, working in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, had developed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to contain the outbreak. He said the measures include the temporary closure of Uganda's border with the DRC and the suspension of livestock markets located near the border.

"The measures are intended to protect Ugandans from Ebola while allowing authorities to effectively monitor and regulate livestock movement," he said.

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Maj Gen Busizoori further revealed that the Government, through the Ministry of Health, had established an Ebola treatment centre in Aru, DRC, with support and protection provided by the UPDF.

He explained that the facility would ensure Ebola patients receive treatment within the DRC, reducing the likelihood of infected persons crossing into Uganda and exposing local communities to the disease.

To enhance monitoring of livestock movement, cattle traders from the Acholi, Lango and West Nile sub-regions agreed to organise themselves and regularly provide security authorities with information on the number of animals transported from different regions.

They also resolved that each sub-region would conduct livestock trade on designated days to improve coordination and monitoring.

The traders further agreed that all livestock transportation would use a single designated route through Pakwach to strengthen regulation of livestock movement, limit the number of people travelling on livestock trucks, and reduce the risk of Ebola transmission.

Maj Gen Busizoori also urged traders to monitor their activities and report anyone attempting to cross into the DRC for livestock trade in violation of the restrictions, saying such cooperation would support efforts to curb cross-border movement that could increase the risk of

spreading Ebola.

District Security Committees in the border districts of Zombo, Koboko, Yumbe, Pakwach, Nebbi and Arua continue to enforce restrictions on cross-border movement as part of the national Ebola prevention strategy.

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West Nile shares a porous border with the DRC, where communities have traditionally maintained close social and economic links through trade and regular cross-border movement, making sustained vigilance essential in preventing the spread of Ebola.

The engagement was attended by the Regional Police Commander (RPC) Aswa, Fred Ahimbisibwe, intelligence representatives, among others.